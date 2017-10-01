India Reclaim No 1 Ranking in ODIs, Country Applauds Virat Kohli's Team

Riding on Rohit Sharma's brilliant 125 off 109 balls, India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch the one-day series 4-1. With that win, the Indians reclaimed the No 1 rankings in one-dayers to go past South Africa who are second placed in the table at the moment. India once again came up with a clinical bowling performance by restricting the Australians to a modest total of 242 for 9 in 50 overs. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India who returned with figures of 3 for 38 with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a couple of wickets. For the hosts, Ajinkya Rahane (61) along with Rohit stitched together a century-run opening stand, thereby setting the platform for the Indian middle-order to capitalise on the good start and win the fifth and final ODI played in Nagpur convincingly. As soon as India won the series, the cricketing community applauded India's performance.

Congrats team India 4 d series win vs Aussies.sign of great things 2come in d future n that is 2 rule world cricket for long @BCCI #INDvAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 1, 2017

Congrats Team India on a fantastic series win.Really happy to see a lot of players contributing in this win.Keep it up!! @BCCI #IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 1, 2017

India made a sluggish pitch look easy with an excellent run chase. It is not always that the Aussies are dominated but they were here — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2017

Aussies outplayed ever so convincingly, clinical finish to a series already in the pocket #INDVsAUS2017 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 1, 2017

#TeamIndia win the 5th and final ODI against Australia by 7 wickets #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/dvInZvj2zw — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2017

One of India's most comprehensive victories for India in a series vs Australia.

Brilliant from @ImRo45 today, delightful as always.#INDvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 1, 2017

May seem like a cakewalk but in fact highly skilful & purposeful performance by India -- in bowling & batting. Befitting no.1 ODI team! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 1, 2017

Rohit was adjudged the Man of the Match while Hardik Pandya was named as the Man of the Series for his brilliant all-round show.