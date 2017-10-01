 
India Reclaim No 1 Ranking in ODIs, Country Applauds Virat Kohli's Team

Updated: 01 October 2017 22:22 IST

As soon as India won the series against Australia, the cricketing community applauded India's performance.

India reclaimed the No 1 ranking in ODIs © @BCCI

Riding on Rohit Sharma's brilliant 125 off 109 balls, India beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch the one-day series 4-1. With that win, the Indians reclaimed the No 1 rankings in one-dayers to go past South Africa who are second placed in the table at the moment. India once again came up with a clinical bowling performance by restricting the Australians to a modest total of 242 for 9 in 50 overs. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India who returned with figures of 3 for 38 with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a couple of wickets. For the hosts, Ajinkya Rahane (61) along with Rohit stitched together a century-run opening stand, thereby setting the platform for the Indian middle-order to capitalise on the good start and win the fifth and final ODI played in Nagpur convincingly. As soon as India won the series, the cricketing community applauded India's performance.

Rohit was adjudged the Man of the Match while Hardik Pandya was named as the Man of the Series for his brilliant all-round show.

