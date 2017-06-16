 
Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar Send Message To India Ahead Of Champions Trophy Final

Updated: 16 June 2017 17:31 IST

Both congratulated India and exhorted Pakistan to win another match.

Both congratulated India and exhorted Pakistan to win another match.

With the mouth-watering ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final clash between Indian and Pakistan hours away, the warning bells have already started ringing. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar and swashbuckling batsman Shahid Afridi took to micro-blogging site Twitter to congratulate India but also advised their country ahead of the mega showdown on Sunday. "Congrats to India for qualifying the final but here it comes a mega game Pak vs India. Good luck-Pak cornered tigers-win or lose am with u", Shoaib Akhtar wrote on his Twitter handle.

After India entered the final of the tournament, Afridi, who was known to hammer any bowling attack with his fierce batting style, took to Twitter saying to send his congratulations as well.

India cantered to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a lopsided second semi-final at the Edgbaston Stadium, setting up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Chasing 265 to win after electing to field first, the defending champions did not flinch for one moment as Rohit Sharma scored his 11th career ton (123 not out) and captain Virat Kohli notched up his 42nd fifty (96 not out) to stitch up an unbeaten 178-run partnership for the second wicket.

India won the match with 59 balls to spare.

Kohli, in the process, became the fastest cricketer in the world to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs in just 175 innings.

Topics : India Pakistan Shoaib Akhtar Sahibzada Mohammad Shahid Khan Afridi Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • India crushed Bangladesh by 9 wickets
  • Rohit Sharma scored 123* off 129 balls
  • Virat Kohli scored 96 not out vs Bangladesh
