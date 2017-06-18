 
ICC Champions Trophy Final, India vs Pakistan: MS Dhoni's Picture With Sarfraz Ahmed's Son Goes Viral

Updated: 18 June 2017 00:33 IST

MS Dhoni shared a frame with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's son, Abdullah ahead of the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final clash.

MS Dhoni with Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's son. © Twitter

Sports is beyond boundaries. A perfect example of this was shown by former India captain MS Dhoni who shared a frame with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's son, Abdullah on Saturday ahead of Champions Trophy title clash. As soon as the picture was posted on the social media platform, it went viral with fans from both India and Pakistan going gaga over the post. India play Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the Kennington Oval. The Men in Blue are the defending champions and they will be hoping to repeat the success again after four years.

Sunday's showpiece match at the Oval in London is a 24,500 sell-out, with millions more around the world expected to watch the high-profile match.

The photo took the internet by storm and people from both the nations took to social media and shared their opinions.

Dhoni, who did not get a chance to bat against South Africa and Bangladesh, scored a fantastic knock of 63 runs in 52 balls against Sri Lanka. All eyes will be on the experienced campaigners, Dhoni and Yuvraj, along with the Indian batsmen who are good form to lift the coveted trophy on Sunday.

India are the favourites, having launched their title-defence with a 124-run thrashing of Pakistan at Birmingham's Edgbaston on June 4. They lost the second match against Sri Lanka and outclassed South Africa to book semi-final berth. Virat Kohli and men decimated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the last four match to set up title clash against Pakistan. The defending champions chased down the 265-run target in 40.1 overs as the Bangladesh bowlers were sent on a leather hunt by the all-star Indian batting line-up.

India won the Champions Trophy title in 2013, under the leadership of Dhoni, and will aim to lift the trophy once again when they take on bitter rivals at the Kennington Oval on Sunday.

 

 

