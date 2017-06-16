 
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Credits MS Dhoni For This Tactical Move Vs Bangladesh

Updated: 16 June 2017 09:58 IST

Virat Kohli credited former India captain MS Dhoni for the decision to bring in Kedar Jadhav at the crucial juncture.

Virat Kohli credited MS Dhoni for the decision to bring in Kedar Jadhav © AFP

India decimated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston on Thursday to set up title clash against Pakistan. The defending champions chased down the 265-run target in 40.1 overs as Bangladesh bowlers were sent on a leather hunt by the all-star Indian batting line-up. Though Bangladesh were going great guns at one stage with 154/2 after 28 overs but lost the plot in the mid overs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli took a gamble to bring in Kedar Jadhav to bowl which worked well. He gave India the breakthrough in his second over itself which helped the defending champions peg Bangladesh back.

Kohli, during the post match press-conference, credited former India captain MS Dhoni for the decision to bring in the off-spinner at the crucial juncture. Kohli said that the game-changing decision was jointly taken by him and Dhoni. Jadhav dismissed set batsmen Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim after their 121-run stand to get India back on track in the match.

"Yeah, when moves like this pay off, I won't take the whole credit. Obviously, I asked MS, as well, and we both decided that Kedar is a good option at the moment, and he bowled really well. Credit to him.

"Kedar doesn't bowl much in the nets, but he is a smart cricketer. He knows where the batsmen get troubled, and if you can think like a batter when you are bowling, it's obviously a bit of an advantage to any bowler. So I think that today he executed plans perfectly."

For his new ball bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kohli was effusive in his praise.

"Well, they were outstanding. Especially, the last two games they have been terrific initially and in the later stages, as well, their wicket-taking ability is something that the opposition is aware of.

"So they are always careful going hard against these two guys, and yeah, their length after the Sri Lanka game has been impeccable. It's been consistent, line close to the batsmen, always there with an opportunity to get a wicket, as I mentioned.

"Even in conditions, which are not offering too much, bowling such lines that we can produce wicket-taking opportunities," said Kohli.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Bangladesh Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kedar Mahadav Jadhav Tamim Iqbal Khan Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Edgbaston, Birmingham ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli credited MS Dhoni for a vital decision
  • Kedar Jadhav gave 22 runs in his 6 overs and took 2 important wickets
  • Jadhav got rid of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim
