Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Finds Surprise Fan In English Snooker Player

Updated: 11 June 2017 11:50 IST

Matthew Selt, an English professional snooker player, surprised the stylish right-hander's fans with a tweet for Virat Kohli.

Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Finds Surprise Fan In English Snooker Player
Virat Kohli fired against Pakistan but failed against Sri Lanka. © AFP

Ben Stokes hit a career-best 102 not out and captain Eoin Morgan 87 as England knocked Australia out of the Champions Trophy with a 40-run win over their arch-rivals at Edgbaston on Saturday. Stokes's third one-day international century was his highest score at this level after the all-rounder had twice made 101. Not just England cricket fans but even India captain Virat Kohli was impressed with the left-hander's batting display. "That was a ridiculous shot by @benstokes38 off Cummins. One of the best shots I've seen for a while!," tweeted Kohli after Stokes played a marvelous stroke.

While most of Kohli's followers agreed, there was one rather interesting reply to the stylish-right hander's tweet. Matthew Selt, an English professional snooker player, surprised the stylish right-hander's fans with this remark.

Selt went on to add that he loved cricket.

Kohli got out on a duck versus Sri Lanka, edging the ball outside the off stump and, of late, has encountered technical problems in that area and perhaps that's one of the reasons he opted for throwdowns against red 'duke' ball, an effort to counter swing as he trained for the must-win contest against South Africa. It was an out of the box training session for Kohli, who walked first into the nets on Saturday.

 

Topics : India Virat Kohli Benjamin Andrew Stokes Cricket ICC Champions Trophy 2017
