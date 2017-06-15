 
don't
miss
All Sports
ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Watch MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Displaying Her Musical Talents

Updated: 15 June 2017 13:48 IST

While Mahendra Singh Dhoni is playing his part of on the cricket field, team, daughter Ziva is in her elements off it.

Champions Trophy 2017: Watch MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Displaying Her Musical Talents
MS Dhoni's daughter trying to play the piano. © Instragram

India qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final after beating South Africa by eight wickets on June 11. The pressure of playing Bangladesh in the second semi-final, on June 15, doesn't seem to have got to the players as they look pretty relaxed. Recently, the official Instagram page of the Indian cricket team uploaded a photo MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The former Indian captain took some time out before the semi-final to spend time with his family. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan had also uploaded photos on social media their practice sessions at Birmingham.

While Dhoni is playing his part of an experienced campaigner in the Indian team, daughter Ziva is displaying her music skills. Sakshi Dhoni uploaded a video of Ziva where she can be seen trying to play the piano.

 

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

The Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston. Bangladesh who advanced to the semi-final rather dramatically will look to cash-in on the opportunity.
 
MS Dhoni who did not get a chance to bat against South Africa, scored a fantastic knock of 63 runs in 52 balls. All eyes will be on the experienced campaigners, Dhoni and Yuvraj, along with the Indian batsmen who are good form and go past Bangladesh to set up a finals clash with arch-rivals Pakistan who defeated England in first semi-final.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India play Bangladesh on June 15
  • Sakshi Dhoni uploaded a video of daughter Ziva
  • The video was uploaded on Instagram
Related Articles
India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Men In Blue Need To Negotiate Tricky Clash
India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, ICC Champions Trophy: Men In Blue Need To Negotiate Tricky Clash
Champions Trophy: I Take Huge Inspiration From MS Dhoni, Says Virat Kohli
Champions Trophy: I Take Huge Inspiration From MS Dhoni, Says Virat Kohli
Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone Hoping For An India-England Final, Says Virat Kohli
Champions Trophy 2017: Everyone Hoping For An India-England Final, Says Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.