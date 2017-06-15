India Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ICC Champions Trophy: India Beat Bangladesh To Set Up Final Clash Vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy Highlights, Ind Vs Ban: The defending champions set up a final clash against Pakistan.

Champions Trophy Highlights, Ind Vs Ban: The defending champions set up a final clash against Pakistan. © AFP

Rohit Sharma notched up his 11th ODI century (123* off 129), while Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 96 off 78 balls as India crushed Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday. The defending champions will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday. Apart from Rohit and Kohli, opener Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation of India's chase with a brilliant 46 off 34 balls. Rohit Sharma was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his match-winning ton. (SCORECARD)

ICC Champions Trophy Highlights of India vs Bangladesh, straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

19:39 IST: India crush Bangaldesh by 9 wickets to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. They will face Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday.

15 fours, 1 six, 123 runs



Of course Player of the Match is @ImRo45 after that incredible #BANvIND #CT17 pic.twitter.com/vuqe8fEAU4 — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

19:38 IST: India need 4 off 60 balls. Kohli is on the strike.

19: 36 IST: India require 9 more runs off 66 balls to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

19:35 IST: 8000 ODI runs for Indian captain Virat Kohli.

19:34 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli goes on backfoot and slaps the ball over square leg for a boundary.

19:33 IST: India need 16 off 72 balls. How many balls will India require to chase down the target?

19:30 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli opens the face of the bat, uses the pace and guides Shakib towards fine leg.

19:28 IST: Shikhar Dhawan, who laid the platform in India's chase, is watching from the dressing room. He has a big smile on his face. He is the superstar of Champions Trophy.

19:26 IST: FOUR! Taskin Ahmed starts his seventh over. Virat Kohli welcomes the pacer with a stunning boundary towards backward point. India 233/1, need 32 off 82 balls.

19:24 IST: 5 runs off Shakib's over. India need 36 off 84 balls to win.

19:23 IST: Shakib Al Hasan starts his seventh over.

19:22 IST: India 224/1, need 41 off 90 balls to win.

19:20 IST: FOUR! Rohit opens the face of the bat and sends the ball towards mid wicket. Excellent placement from him.

21:13 IST: With Rohit's century, India reach 212/1 in 33 overs, need 53 runs to win.

21:12 IST: CENTURY! Rohit Sharma brings up his 11th ODI hundred off 111 balls. Second vs Bangladesh and 1st in Champions Trophy.

21:09 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli stands tall and punches towards long off. Excellent shot from the Indian captain. India 205/1 in 32.2 overs, need 59 runs to win.

21:07 IST: 200 comes up for India in 31.4 overs.

21:06 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli comes on the front-foot and drives the ball towards deep extra cover. India 198/1 in 31 overs, need 67 runs to win.

21:04 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma move to 94 runs with a boundary off Mahmudullah. He is just 6 runs away from his 11th ODI century. India 193/1 in 30.4 overs, need 72 runs to win.

21:03 IST: 30 overs gone! India need 77 in 20 overs to enter the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

21:02 IST: 100-RUN STAND comes up between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India need 78 more to win.

20:59 IST: FIFTY! Virat Kohli brings up his 42nd ODI half-century off 42 balls. He reaches fifty with a boundary off Taskin Ahmed towards mid wicket. India 186/1 in 29.2 overs, need 79 runs to win.

20:56 IST: 4 runs off Shakib Al Hasan's over.

20:51 IST: Taskin Ahmed concedes just 1 run off his fourth over. India 173/1 in 27 overs, need 92 runs to win.

20:46 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli drives Mosaddek towards deep extra cover for a boundary. India 172/1 in 26 overs, need 93 runs to win.

Less than 100 needed now for India with 9 wickets and 24 overs remaining - is there a twist in the tale to come? #BANvIND #CT17 pic.twitter.com/6b5XF8E0hF — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

20:40 IST: Excellent over from Mosaddek Hossain. He concedes just 5 runs. India 161/1 in 24 overs, need 104 runs to win.

20:37 IST: FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Rohit hits the ball towards deep backward point. Poor delivery from Rubel Hossain. 17 runs off Rubel's over. India 156/1 in 23 overs, need 109 runs to win.

20:36 IST: FOUR! Rohit uses the pace and guides Rubel towards deep backward point.

20:34 IST: FOUR! Rubel Hossain starts his sixth over. Classy shot from Virat Kohli. He takes a long stride and drives the ball towards deep extra cover for a boundary. India 147/1 in 22.3 overs, need 118 runs to win.

20:32 IST: 11 runs off Mustafizur's over. India 139/1 in 22 overs, need 126 runs to win.

20:29 IST: Flurry of boundaries! Mustafizur starts his fifth over. Virat Kohli welcomes Fizz with back-to-back boundaries. Excellent shots from the Indian captain. India 137/1 in 21.5 overs, need 128 to win.

20:27 IST: 4 runs off Rubel Hossain's over. India 128/1 in 21 overs, need 137 to win.

20:22 IST: FOUR! Excellent use of the feet from Virat Kohli. It's a half volley from Mustafizur and Kohli drives this straight down the ground. India 124/1 in 20 overs, need 141 runs to win.

20:19 IST: FOUR! Another boundary from Rohit. He uses the pace and cuts the ball towards third man. India 118/1 in 19 overs.

Look who was at the Champions Corner at Edgbaston today - #CT17 Champion Ambassador @Ian_Bell! pic.twitter.com/EDNI2QAk46 — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

20:17 IST: FOUR! Rohit waits for the ball and pulls it towards backward square leg.

20:14 IST: Just 4 runs off Mustafizur's over. India 106/1 in 18 overs.

20:12 IST: Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack. This is his third over.

20:08 IST: 100 comes up for India in 16.2 overs.

20:04 IST: FIFTY! Rohit Sharma brings up his half-century off 57 balls. Brilliant knock from the opener. Can he convert his fifty into a hundred?

20:03 IST: FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan starts his second over. Rohit Sharma welcomes him with back-toback boundaries. First towards backward point and then square of the wicket.

20:01 IST: Captain Virat Kohli is the new man at the crease. Did you hear the noise? Kohli..Kohli..Kohli.. Yes, it is for the Indian captain.

19:58 IST: WICKET! Mortaza gets the breakthrough, ends Dhawan's stay at 46 runs. The left-hander falls 4 runs short of his fifty. Easy catch for Mosaddek Hossain at first slip. India 87/1 in 14.4 overs.

19:57 IST: FOUR! Short ball from Mortaza. Dhawan finds the gap and pulls towards backward square leg.

19:53 IST: Rohit finds the gap and drives the ball towards deep mid wicket. He will get 2 runs. India 83/0 in 14 overs.

19:52 IST: Another bowling change for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack.

19:49 IST: Most runs in a single edition of Champions Trophy:

310* Shikhar Dhawan, India (2017)

474 Chris Gayle, West Indies (2006)

363 Shikhar Dhawan, India (2013)

348 Sourav Ganguly, India (2000)

320 Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka (2006)

19:47 IST: 12 overs gone! India 74/0. Dhawan 39*, Rohit 35*.

19:44 IST: FOUR! Dhawan opens the face of the bat, uses the pace and guides Rubel towards fine leg. Clever shot from him. India 72/0 in 11.3 overs.

19:40 IST: Another good over for Bangaldesh. 4 runs off Mortaza's over. India 67/0 in 11 overs.

19:38 IST: Most runs for India in Champions Trophy:

Shikhar Dhawan 666*

Sourav Ganguly 665

Rahul Dravid 627

Sachin Tendulkar 441.

19:36 IST: Excellent over from Hossain. He concedes just 3 runs. India 63/0 in 10 overs.

19:32 IST: Bowling change for Bangladesh. Rubel Hossain comes into the attack.

19:31 IST: 4 runs off Mortaza's over. India 60/0 in 9 overs.

19:30 IST: 19th fifty plus stand for Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

19:26 IST: SIX! First maximum of the Indian innings. Dhawan goes on backfoot and pulls this towards deep square leg. Excellent placement from him. India 56/0 in 8 overs.

19:25 IST: FOUR! Short ball fro,m Taskin Ahmed. Shikhar Dhawan waits for the ball and pulls it towards deep square leg.

19:24 IST: FOUR! Both the openers are dealing in boundaries now. Dhawan goes on backfoot and slashes the ball towards backward point.

19:20 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma sends Mortaza between mid wicket and long on. India 40/0 in 7 overs.

19:17 IST: FOUR! Short ball from Taskin Ahmed. Shikhar Dhawan pulls this nicely towards square leg. Excellent shot from the left-hander. India 36/0 in 6 overs.

19:14 IST: Bowling change for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed comes into the attack.

19:11 IST: FOUR! Rohit flicks the ball towards deep mid wicket. Mortaza isn't happy with this shot. India are off to a solid start. India 30/0 in 4.4 overs.

19:08 IST: FOUR! Glorious shot from Rohit. He drives the ball straight down the ground. India 26/0 in 4 overs.

19:06 IST: FOUR! What a shot from Rohit. The right-hander bends his knees and drives the ball through square of the wicket. Beautiful shot. India 21/0 in 3.5 overs.

19:05 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma uses the pace and guides Mustafizur towards square of the wicket. India 17/0 in 3.2 overs.

19:03 IST: Another brilliant over from skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. He concedes just 2 runs. India 13/0 in 3 overs.

18:59 IST: 9 overs off Mustafizur's over. India 11/0 in 2 overs.

18:57 IST: FOUR! Another one from Dhawan. He is in form. He sends Mustafizur towards square of the wicket for another boundary. India 10/0 in 1.4 overs.

18:56 IST: FOUR! First boundary for India. Shikhar Dhawan slaps the ball towards sweeper cover.

18:55 IST: The only time India chased down 250 plus in Champions Trophy - 270 vs England in 2002.

18:53 IST: Excellent start for Bangladesh. Just 2 runs off Mortaza's over. India 2/0 in 1 over.

18:50 IST: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are set for the chase. Bangladesh captain Madhrafe Mortaza will open the attack. Here we go....

18:48 IST: Hello friends, welcome to the chase. India need 264 to win to set up summit clash with Pakistan on Sunday.

18:20 IST: And the first inning is done. Bangladesh finish at 264 for seven.

18:14 IST: Last over to go, Bangladesh are 258 for seven.

18:11 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Mashrafe off Bumrah.

18:10 IST: Four! Full toss from Bhuvneshwar, Taskin swings hard and edges the ball for a boundary.

18:06 IST: After 47th over, Bangladesh are 244 for seven.

18:03 IST: Four!! Yorker from Bumrah and Mashrafe edges the ball for a boundary.

18:00 IST: Four! Short from Bhuvneshwar, Mashrafe swings hard and top edges the ball for a boundary over the wicket keeper's head.

17:58 IST: With just five overs to go, Bangladesh are 229 for seven.

17:56 IST: Cleaned up!! Beautiful yorker from Bumrah, Mahmudullah misses and the stumps are all over the place.

17:51 IST: Four! Short from Bhuvneshwar, Mashrafe slams the ball for a boundary.

17:48 IST: After the 43rd over, Bangladesh are 220 for six.

17:45 IST: OUT! Short from Bumrah, Mosaddek miscues and Bumrah takes a comfortable catch.

17:43 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin completes his spell of 10 overs, concedes 54 runs.

17:42 IST: Four!! Mahmudullah reverse sweeps Ashwin for a boundary.

17:40 IST: Four! Full from Bumrah and Mosaddek drives the ball for a boundary.

17:38 IST: Jasprit Bumrah comes back for his second spell.

17:37 IST: After the 40th over, Bangladesh are 207 for five.

17:36 IST: Dhoni attempting a run-out, throws the ball onto his gloves and Bangladesh get five penalty runs. The rule is that if a ball hits an external equipment on the field the batting team gets an addition of five penalty runs.

17:34 IST: 200 up for Bangladesh in the 40th over.

17:29 IST: Dropped!! Short from Pandya, Mahmudullah tries to cut but gets a top edge, Ashwin at third man puts it down. And what's worse, the ball has gone for a boundary.

17:25 IST: Rarely will you find no traffic on Delhi roads but this can only happen when Indian cricket team is playing.

Peak hour, Delhi road and you get to drive alone on the road,no traffic.

Happens only when VVIP movement or during an India match. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/MBbqlTUdMx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 15, 2017

17:23 IST: Four!! Hossain cuts Jadeja hard for a boundary on the last ball of the 37th over.

17:21 IST: Four!! Mossadek Hossain gets off the mark with a boundary on the off-side.

17:18 IST: OUT!! Low full toss from Jadhav, Mushfiqur (61) hits the ball straight to Kohli at short mid-wicket. Bangladesh are 179 for five in 35.2 overs.

17:13 IST: OUT! Trying to play the cut shot, Shakib (15) edges the ball to Dhoni. Jadeja strikes.

17:12 IST: Good over from Jadhav, concedes only two runs.

17:10 IST: After 33 overs, Bangladesh are 175 for three.

17:08 IST: Four! Short from Jadeja and Shakib smashes the ball for a boundary on the off-side.

17:02 IST: After 30 overs, Bangladesh are 161 for three. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan are out in the middle for Bangladesh.

16:55 IST: Cleaned up!! Tamim swings hard, misses and the ball crashes straight into the stumps. Jadhav strikes.

16:51 IST: Mushfiqur Rahim scores his 26th ODI fifty and Bangladesh reach 150-run mark in 26.2 overs.

16:50 IST: Good over from Jadhav, concedes six runs.

16:48 IST: Kedar Jadhav introduced into the bowling attack.

16:46 IST: After 25 overs, Bangladesh are 142 for two.

16:42 IST: Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim bring up their 100-run partnership in the 24th over.

16:39 IST: Good over for Bangladesh, score 13 runs off Ashwin over.

16:37 IST: Four! Brilliant batting from Tamim as he hits Ashwin for three consecutive boundaries.

16:36 IST: Four!! Back-to-back boundaries for Tamim.

16:32 IST: Safe! Mushfiqur drags his foot back in time as Dhoni takes the bails off. A close shave for the Bangladeshi.

16:31 IST: Four!! Mushfiqur Rahim reverse sweeps Jadeja for a boundary.

16:30 IST: 20 overs gone, Bangladesh stand at 105 for two. Tamim and Mushfiqur giving their team a strong foundation.

16:28 IST: Four!! Tamim brings up his 38th ODI fifty with a boundary.

16:27 IST: 100 comes up for Bangladesh in the 19th over.

16:26 IST: Ravindra Jadeja introduced into the bowling attack.

16:23 IST: Hardik Pandya has been costly, conceded 28 runs in three overs.

16:20 IST: After 17 overs, Bangladesh are 93 for two.

16:18 IST: SIX!! Tamim comes down the track and flicks Pandya for the first maximum of the match.

16:16 IST: Four! Tamim plays Ashwin late for a boundary.

16:13 IST: After the 15th over, Bangladesh are 71 for two.

16:06 IST: Good over for Bangladesh as they score 13 runs off Pandya over.

16:05 IST: Four! Tamim hits Pandya straight down the ground for a boundary.

16:04 IST: SAFE!! Tamim drags the ball onto the stumps but the umpire adjudges it a no-ball as Pandya over steps. Tamim survives.

16:01 IST: 50 runs up for Bangladesh in 12.1 overs.

16:00 IST: Hardik Pandya introduced into the bowling attack.

15:59 IST: Good over from Ashwin, concedes only two runs.

15:57 IST: Ravichandran Ashwin introduced into the bowling attack.

15:56 IST: India have done a good job in keeping Tamim (11 off 30 balls) quiet in the first 11 overs of the game.

15:51 IST: Ten overs done. Bangladesh are 46 for two. Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are out in the middle.

15:48 IST: Four!! Two consecutive boundaries from Mushfiqur off Bhuvneshwar. Good over for the Bangla Tigers.

15:47 IST: Four!! Mushfiqur Rahim gets an inside edge and the ball runs away for a boundary.

15:44 IST: Another good over from Bumrah, concedes only a run. Bangladesh are 32 for two after eight overs.

15:41 IST: A Wicket maiden for Bhuvneshwar.

15:38 IST: OUT!!! A little wide from Bhuvneshwar and Sabbir hits it straight to Jadeja at point. Bangladesh are 31 for two after 6.5 overs.

15:37 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling good bouncers to Sabbir Rahman.

15:35 IST: A maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah.

15:31 IST: After five overs, Bangladesh are 31 for one.

15:29 IST: Four! Bangladesh are off to a flier. This time Iqbal edges a ball for a boundary.

15:28 IST: After four overs, Bangladesh are 26 for one.

15:27 IST: Four!! Coming down the track, Sabbir smacks Bumrah over the in-field for a boundary.

15:23 IST: Four! Sabbir smacks Bhuvneshwar through the off-side for the second boundary of the over.

15:22 IST: Four! Coming down the track, Sabbir whacks Bhuvneshwar for a boundary.

15:19 IST: Good second over for Bangladesh as they score 10 runs.

15:17 IST: Four!! Sabbir Rahman gets off the mark with a boundary on the off-side.

15:16 IST: Four! Tamim Iqbal welcomes Jasprit Bumrah with a boundary down the leg side.

15:15 IST: Brilliant first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, concedes a run and takes a wicket.

15:14 IST: Bowled!! Wide from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Soumya trying to drive, drags the ball back to the stumps.

Not the start Bangladesh wanted or needed - Soumya Sarkar chopped on for a duck! #BANvIND #CT17



WATCH: https://t.co/N8hfIlbgrq pic.twitter.com/662Eoajzn4 — ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2017

15:10 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for India.

15:09 IST: Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar opening the batting for Bangladesh.

15:03 IST: Players are on the field. National anthem for the both countries being played.

15:00 IST: The rain has stopped but there is a ten minute delay.

14:56 IST: Good news for the fans. The covers are coming off.

14:54 IST: The rain has got heavier and the covers are on.

14:42 IST: Here's how the two teams line-up.

IND XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli (C), Y Singh, M Dhoni (W), K Jadhav, H Pandya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, R Ashwin, J Bumrah #BANvIND — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 15, 2017

BAN XI: T Iqbal, S Sarkar, S Rahman, M Rahim (W), S Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, M Hossain, M Mortaza (C), T Ahmed, R Hossain, M Rahman #BANvIND — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) June 15, 2017

14:40 IST: No changes to the Indian team that outclassed South Africa.

14:35 IST: India captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bowl.

14:34 IST: Toss time!!

14:28 IST: The weather seems to have taken a turn for the worse at Edgbaston. Suddenly it's cloudy and windy. Let's just hope rain doesn't play spoilsport in this match.

14:27 IST: The Indian stars will be raring to go but one man will especially be up for it. Yuvraj Singh will be playing his 300th ODI today.

14:25 IST: The all-important toss is just minutes away.

14:20 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh. The Men in Blue are favourites to win this match but the Bangla Tigers always seem to up the ante when they play India. A win for India will set up a mouthwatering final against Pakistan but let's not fast forward to the future just yet.

But therein lies the real problem. India have come good in two one-sided matches, against Pakistan and South Africa, but the only time they were challenged, by Sri Lanka, they fell to a big loss.

So if Bangladesh can provide a challenge, which is never out of the equation, it will be interesting to see how India reacts.

Kohli had said after the Sri Lanka match that he had read the riot act to the team and it worked like magic against South Africa. Hopefully the words are still fresh enough.

As for Bangladesh, they can play with abandon, since no one expects them to win. But in that, they may find a formula to advance - the philosophy to nothing to lose and everything to gain.