ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Team India, The Defending Champions, Arrive In England

Updated: 25 May 2017 13:26 IST

The Indian team landed in England in a bid to defend their title

The Indian cricket team landed in England in a bid to defend their title © BCCI/Twitter

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, arrived in England on Thursday ahead of their title defence of the ICC Champions Trophy. The team, which will play its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4, left from Mumbai after watching Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', at a theatre in Versova on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India official Twitter handle put up a picture of the team inside their bus, with Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan showing thumbs-up signs.

The tournament begins on June 1.

India have two practice matches to play before the tournament proper.

They take on New Zealand in the first practice match on May 28 and then face Bangladesh in the second warm-up game on May 30.

The Indian squad: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Team India Schedule (League) Group B:

June 4, India vs Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham (09:30 GMT, 3 p.m. IST)

June 8, India v Sri Lanka, Kennington Oval, London (09:30 GMT, 3 p.m. IST)

June 11, India v South Africa Kennington Oval, London (09:30 GMT, 3 p.m. IST).

Highlights
  • The tournament will start from June 1
  • India will play their first match against Pakistan
  • Virat Kohli is leading the 15-man squad
