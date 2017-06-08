ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 'Give Us Virat Kohli And Take All Our Team,' Pakistan Journalist Trolled After This Tweet

Indian cricket team decimated Pakistan by a huge margin of 124 runs in the Champions Trophy high octane-clash on Sunday at Edgbaston, extending their dominance in the ICC tournaments. The arch-rivals were completely out shined by Virat Kohli's men and were no where in the game from the beginning till the end of the match. While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave India the perfect start, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli's fifties deflated the opponents as India ended up with 319/3 in 48 overs. Chasing a mammoth total, Pakistan succumbed under pressure and managed only 164 runs in total, eventually losing the match by 124 runs (DLS). Heaping high praise on the Indian team, Twitterati made fun of the Pakistan players on their below-par performance against India.

Pakistan journalist Nazrana Ghaffar took to twitter to praise the Indian team. She also expressed desire to trade off the entire Pakistan team for Indian skipper Virat Kohli. She wrote," Indian can take all our team and give us #Kohli for a year. #PakvInd."

Indian can take all our team and give us #Kohli for a year. #PakvInd — Nazrana Ghaffar (@NazranaYusufzai) June 4, 2017

Nazrana, who is also an activist, was trolled brutally for her tweet.

Hahaha.. 'K'ashmir.. Fir 'K'ohli.. You people r obsessed with 'K'.. Bur sry folks.. U cannot get either of them! :p ;) — !!Chinky!! (@gathashrimali) June 5, 2017

Kohli ko bacha ke rakhna hoga...nahi to kisi din ye log Ahmed Shehzad aur Virat Kohli ko exchange karwa denge. — Dewajyoti K.Charan (@Hydrogen_bond22) June 6, 2017

This is the lamest n the most stupid statement one can give on social media. Begging from India, seriously? — Fasih Uddin (@Fasih_Uddin) June 6, 2017

Thanx @NazranaYusufzai for our fav cricketer @imVkohli

We r proud an Indian nd also proud to our team#PakvInd — Vikas Chaturvedi (@vikaschturvedi1) June 7, 2017

Dear Pakistan groups of players - at least pretend that you are trying winning. Pathetic performance as ever. #PakvInd — Nazrana Ghaffar (@NazranaYusufzai) June 4, 2017

India play Sri Lanka on Thursday in their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy. Beating them will increase India's chances to make it to the Semi-finals of the eight-nation tournament. On paper, the two sides are a total mismatch. While India ticked almost all the boxes in their victory against Pakistan, the Sri Lankans, in their opening fixture, looked as if they have only entered the tournament to add numbers. The winners of the last edition have a formidable batting line-up, which is being backed very well by a potent bowling attack.