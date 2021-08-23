India head coach Ravi Shastri posted a video on social media that featured "Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker" - his pets - having lunch on a "rare sunny day on the west coast in India". The five pups are seen slurping their meals with their wagging tails adding a cuteness quotient to the episode. "Miss you guys. See you soon", wrote Shastri in a tweet. The former India all-rounder is with the Indian team in England for a five-match Test series.

My buddies Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker tucking in to their lunch on a rare sunny day on the west coast in India . Miss you guys . See you soon pic.twitter.com/lA8XC9P0eb — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 23, 2021

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after having won the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs. The third Test will begin at Headingley on August 25, and the Indian team hit the nets on Monday after their arrival in Leeds.

BCCI posted pictures on social media featuring skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant among others.

Meanwhile, England were dealt a blow ahead of the Test when fast bowler Mark Wood was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

"Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder," said England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Monday.

"Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord's and will not be fit to play at Headingley starting on Wednesday.

"He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.

"The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match."