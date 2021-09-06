Jasprit Bumrah ruled the roost on Day 5 of the fourth Test between India and England at The Oval with a menacing spell in the second session where he dismissed Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession to give India two vital breakthroughs. While Pope's wicket made Bumrah the fastest among Indian pacers to 100 Test wickets, Bairstow's dismissal was a sight to behold as a magnificent toe-crushing yorker left the Englishman bamboozled. Bairstow had no answers for this delivery as he was dismissed for a duck.

Watch Bumrah's incredible wicket-taking yorker here:

Bumrah also became the quickest Indian pacer to take 100 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved this feat in 24 Test matches, one fewer than Kapil Dev (25).

Beside Bumrah and Dev, Irfan Pathan (28), Mohammed Shami (29), and Javagal Srinath (30) are the other Indian pacers on the list of quickest Indian fast bowlers to the 100 Test wickets.

However, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leads the pack among all Indian bowlers, as he had reached the 100-wicket mark in just 18 matches.

Earlier, India posted 466 runs in their second innings after trailing by 99 runs in the first.

Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas Test hundred, Cheteshwar Pujara scored his second half-century of the series, and Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant, too, scored fifties to help India set England a target of 368 runs.