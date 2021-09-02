India made two changes for the ongoing fourth Test against Englandbut star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was once again left out of the playing XI. Virat Kohli decided to stick to his four pacers and a spinner combination as he included Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur in place of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma at The Oval. Cricket experts and fans were calling for Ashwin's inclusion in the XI after India lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley but he was ignored for the fourth time on the ongoing tour. Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and said leaving out a player who has 413 wickets and five Test centuries is "madness."

The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

Former Australian cricketers Lisa Sthalekar and Tom Moody were also surprised by the decision.

So so surprised not to see Ashwin as part of the Test match#offiessticktogether — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 2, 2021

Surprising to see no @ashwinravi99 in India's XI, I believe there's ample room to play both spinners and 3 specialist quicks. @root66 will line this attack up once again! #ENGvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) September 2, 2021

Renowned commentators Alan Wilkins and Harsha Bhogle were also left bemused as Ashwin was left out of the playing XI for the fourth time this series.

I really hope it works but I am flabbergasted that India have gone in without Ashwin again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2021

Am a little surprised that @ashwinravi99 has been omitted from this 4th Test #ENGvIND at The Oval.@abutch58 @markbutcher72 would know more about the pitches at Surrey CCC. Your thoughts gentlemen? — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) September 2, 2021

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called it a "death wish".

I can't believe they left out Ashwin again, on England's most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish -- as if you want to lose! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2021

Ashwin had picked up a six-wicket haul in a County Championsip game ahead of the England Test series but he was overlooked for the first three Tests.

The off-spinner's last Test appearance was in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, where he picked up four wickets and scored 29 runs. However, India lost the summit clash by eight wickets.