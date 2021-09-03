Youtuber Daniel Jarvis, better known as 'Jarvo 69', once again managed make his way onto the pitch during Day 2 of the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval in London. As Umesh Yadav got ready to bowl, 'Jarvo' ran onto the pitch and bowled a delivery of his own before barging into Jonny Bairstow at the non-striker's end. This was the third time that he snuck onto the pitch during the series. He first appeared during the second Test at Lord's, being forced off the pitch as he prepared for a bowling run-up. Then, during the third Test in Leeds, he came out all padded up after India lost their second wicket.

While his prank seemed to amuse viewers in the second Test, and maybe still retained some of its humour in the third, his appearance in the third Test seemed to be more irritating than anything else for those watching.

Social media slammed him, saying he was not being funny anymore, while several, including former India batsman Wasim Jaffer, also criticised the security at the stadiums in England for allowing him to continue invading the pitch.

This Jarvo fellow is white privilege incarnate. — Snehal Pradhan #MaskUp (@SnehalPradhan) September 3, 2021

This coming on the field by Jarvo stopped being funny when it happened the 2nd time. The fact that it has happened the 3rd time is just down right ridiculous. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) September 3, 2021

Security guards at English grounds: pic.twitter.com/Oa7hlxy66p — Manya (@CSKian716) September 3, 2021

Well! It looks funny.

But not everytime!



Jarvo Literally pushed a player :(

He MUST be penalised for this.#Jarvo69 pic.twitter.com/BSU3oReWZj — (@HarshRo45__) September 3, 2021

Jarvis was banned from Headingley after his incursion there.

The series was tied at 1-1 coming into the fourth Test.

England put India into bat at the Oval, and despite half-centuries from captain Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur, the visitors were bowled out for 191.

England in return lost three wickets on Day 1, including that of captain Joe Root.

England were in further trouble as Umesh Yadav struck twice in quick succession to remove Craig Overton and Dawid Malan early on Day 2, but Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope steadied the ship for the hosts going into Lunch.