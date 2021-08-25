India captain Virat Kohli got a huge boost ahead of the third Test against England - he won the toss! Kohli in general has had poor fortune when it comes to the coin toss but has been particularly unfortunate against England. In fact, in the 11 Tests that he and England captain Joe Root went up against each other, Kohli had lost 10 tosses coming into the match at Headingley. It was also the first time he won the toss for a Test match in England.

Kohli himself was the first to crack a joke about it.

"It's a surprise I've won the toss," he said immediately, before saying that India opted to bat first.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, as usual, led the meme-fest on Twitter.

Root looking at the coin after Kohli wins the toss #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/en3zQ5SCh1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 25, 2021

"Kohli winning toss black magic involves the sacrifice of Indian wickets," a Twitter user wrote.

"Breaking News: Match referee sent the coin to lab after Kohli wins the toss," another user wrote.

Kohli winning toss black magic involves the sacrifice of Indian wickets. #ENGvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) August 25, 2021

INDIA HAVE WON THE TOSS! pic.twitter.com/8o7qQu4vvh — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 25, 2021

Kohli entering the dressing room after winning the toss pic.twitter.com/00KR5MsSmW — Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) August 25, 2021

Virat Kohli Won The Toss! #ENGvIND

This was in my draft but I was offline that time pic.twitter.com/hOZvtrd5Z0 — (@122mlongsix) August 25, 2021

Doctor Strange and Peter Parker messed up the timeline and multiverse yesterday, and today Virat Kohli has won the toss pic.twitter.com/iAUYKlRv5c — (@AwaaraHoon) August 25, 2021

*Virat Kohli won the toss*



Public : pic.twitter.com/sJ7NBdyJ8H — ParvComical (@ParvComical) August 25, 2021

Kohli may have won the toss but England dominated the opening exchanges of the match as James Anderson ripped through India's top order.

Anderson dismissed the in-form KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli within the first 11 overs, to leave India tottering at 21/3.

KL Rahul fell in the very first over, edging it behind to Jos Buttler as he tried to play a booming cover drive.

Promoted

Pujara was the next to fall, as he too nicked it behind to Buttler.

Kohli then tried to lead India's fightback but fell in the 11th over as he gave Anderson his third wicket of the match and Buttler his third catch.