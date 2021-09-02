Virat Kohli on Thursday became the fastest batsman to reach 23000 runs across all formats in international cricket, overtaking the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. Kohli reached the landmark in his 490th inning during the first session on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test match against England at The Oval. Tendulkar is second in the list of quickest batsmen to reach 23000 runs, having reached the milestone in 522 innings, followed by Ricky Ponting (544), Jacques Kallis (551), Kumar Sangakkara (568), Rahul Dravid (576) and Mahela Jayawardena (645). Only seven cricketers in history have been able to cross the 23000-run mark.

Moreover, Kohli is seventh in the list of top scorers across all formats in international cricket. His former teammate Tendulkar is at the top of the list with 34357 runs in 664 matches, packed with 100 centuries and 164 fifties.

Sangakkara is second in the list with 28016 runs followed by Ponting (27483).

Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to congratulate their skipper. Here is the tweet:

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman to reach the run mark in Intl. cricket. #PlayBold #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/42kHhGZY4y — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 2, 2021

At The Oval, England won the toss and put India in to bat on an overcast morning in London on Thursday.

The series is currently level at 1-1, with Joe Root leading England to a massive victory in the third Test.

Promoted

The home side won by an innings and 76 runs, with their captain smashing a stylish century. Root scored 121 runs off 165 balls during his side's first innings.

Earlier, India had won the second Test at Lord's after the first match at Trent Bridge ended in a draw.