Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Ryan Burl Scores Fifty As Zimbabwe Set 229-Run Target
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Ryan Burl played an unbeaten knock of 50 as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 228 by Afghanistan in the ongoing second ODI. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad Malik returned with three wickets. Earlier, Sikandar Raza lost his wicket after scoring 40 runs. Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field as they look for a series-clinching victory at Harare Sports Club. Afghanistan had defeated Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first ODI on Saturday. Both teams are unchanged from the first ODI with Hashmatullah Shahidi captaining Afghanistan and Craig Ervine leading Zimbabwe. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Welcome back. 229 is what Afghanistan will be after to win this match and take an unassailable lead in the 3-match series. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the Afghan openers. It is going to be Blessing Muzarabani to bowl the first over. Can he get the new ball to move around? Let's find out...
... CHASE TIME ...
The initial phase was expected to be a tricky one for the batters and the Afghan pacers did well to capitalize on that. It was the new ball doing all the talking and the hosts were under the pump from the word go. The spinners though could not continue to restrict the run-flow, as one might say they were taken for aplenty but did come back with crucial wickets. Fareed Ahmad was the pick with his three-fer. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan took a brace each. The onus now is on their batters to chase down this target and seal the series for Afghanistan. Who will get over the line? To find out, join us for the second essay shortly.
Well, Zimbabwe repeated the same mistake they did in the first ODI. Their innings lacked valuable partnerships which could well be the cause of their downfall. The hosts were off to a sedate start. Ervine and Kaia took time to settle in the middle but once they did, Ervine lost his focus and yet again the skipper could not make the most of his start. After this wicket, Zimbabwe saw a good patch with Wesley Madhevere scoring briskly. The batters got good starts but were unable to make it count. It was the stand between Raza and Kaia of 67 runs that stood out for the hosts, where the latter racked up his maiden half century. Once, this stand was broken they started losing wickets in a flurry. In the end, Ryan Burl played a gritty knock to add some impetus to the scoring rate.
Hosts end on a brighter note! Zimbabwe added some crucial runs in the death overs, as Ryan Burl has propelled his side to 228 with his 61-ball 51. Afghanistan would be a shade disappointed as they let Zimbabwe bat their full quota of 50 overs after having them on the bat.
OUT! Run out on the final delivery. Azmatullah Omarzai delivers it on a length and outside off, Burl flashes his bat at it and gets it away off the bottom edge towards the keeper. They attempt to take a run as Rahmanullah Gurbaz has a wild shy at the bowler's end. He misses and the batters go for the second run. The throw comes to the bowler who takes the bails off. He appeals and it's referred again. The replays show that Chivanga is lazy in grounding his bat inside the crease. Zimbabwe are all out for 228!
Is that a run out? The replays show that the bat is in the air when the bails came off. Tanaka Chivanga's bat is inside the crease but not grounded.
Another swing and a miss! Short around leg, Burl goes hard at it as he attempts to pull but fails to connect.
Back of a length, around leg, Ryan tries to heave but misses.
NOT OUT! The bat is grounded. Short in length, around off, Burl gets bat on the ball this time and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. He scampers back for the second run and tries to make it with a dive. The throw comes and the keeper breaks the stumps. They appeal and the third umpire is referred. Just in. FIFTY FOR BURL! A vital knock.
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays show Ryan Burl had his blade grounded in time with the help of his dive. The big screen shows NOT OUT.
And again! This is clever bowling. Short and outside off, slower in pace, Ryan is not picking it. He is through the shot very early.
Slower one, well disguised, it's short and on middle, Burl is early into the shot and misses.
NOT OUT! Shout for an lbw, the finger has gone up. On the advice of Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga takes the referral. It's a well-served yorker again by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Dipping into the batter around middle and leg but seems to be angling down the leg side. Tanaka Chivanga fails to keep it out and is hit on the left boot. They appeal and the umpire agrees. DRS is taken. The UltraEdge finds nothing, no bat. Ball Tracking takes some time to load and it then shows that the ball is MISSING THE STUMPS. Ryan Burl will get 6 balls more to maximize Zimbabwe's total.
Review! Tanaka Chivanga uses the review for lbw. The original decision is out. UltraEdge shows no spike. The Ball Tracking shows the ball is sliding down the leg side. Tanaka Chivanga extends his stay in the middle.
Short and around off, Burl pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
Direct hit would have been another run out. Another yorker, around off, Tanaka Chivanga digs it out to point and Ryan Burl calls him through for a risky run. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and Tanaka Chivanga survives.
Tanaka Chivanga is the last man in.
OUT! Off stump goes for a walk! A perfect yorker from Fazalhaq Farooqi from 'round the wicket angle. He serves it right at the base of the off stump, Blessing Muzarabani hangs back and is late in bringing his bat down. The off stump gets obliterated but was a good stay for Blessing in the middle, was involved in a crucial stand.
Slower short ball again, around off, this time Ryan Burl stays back and powers it down to long on. Gets only a run as Rashid Khan is quick to reach the ball.