Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Ryan Burl played an unbeaten knock of 50 as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 228 by Afghanistan in the ongoing second ODI. For Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad Malik returned with three wickets. Earlier, Sikandar Raza lost his wicket after scoring 40 runs. Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to field as they look for a series-clinching victory at Harare Sports Club. Afghanistan had defeated Zimbabwe by 60 runs in the first ODI on Saturday. Both teams are unchanged from the first ODI with Hashmatullah Shahidi captaining Afghanistan and Craig Ervine leading Zimbabwe. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Here are the Live Score Updates from the Second ODI between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan being played at Harare Sports Club