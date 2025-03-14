The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup Qualifier will be held across two venues in Lahore from April 9-19. Six teams will compete for two places in the main event to be held in India in October-November. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, along with hosts India, have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women's Championship (2022-25). The sixth edition of the Women's ODI World Cup Qualifier will see teams from four Full Members - Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies - compete with Associate nations Scotland and Thailand in the 15-match tournament.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies found themselves in the qualifying tournament as they finished in places seventh to 10th in the ICC Women's Championship. Thailand and Scotland, meanwhile, made the cut as the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings as of October 28, 2024.

On the opening day of the round-robin tournament, hosts Pakistan take on Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium while the West Indies play against Scotland at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA). "We are pleased to announce the match schedule for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2025."

"The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women's Cricket World Cup, and I am sure they will all be eagerly looking forward to the competition. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish the teams all the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice in a statement.

Some exciting matchups in the tournament include Pakistan taking on the West Indies on April 14 in a day-night game at the Gaddafi Stadium, Bangladesh going up against the West Indies at LCCA on April 17, and sub-continental rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh clash at the LCCA on April 19. Day matches begin at 9:30 am local time, while day/night matches have a start time of 2 pm local time.

2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup Qualifier schedule

April 9 - Pakistan vs Ireland - Gaddafi Stadium (Day) and West Indies vs Scotland - LCCA (Day)

Advertisement

April 10 - Thailand vs Bangladesh - LCCA (Day)

April 11 - Pakistan vs Scotland - LCCA (Day) and Ireland vs West Indies - Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

April 13 - Scotland vs Thailand - LCCA (Day) and Bangladesh vs Ireland - Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 14 - Pakistan vs West Indies - Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

Advertisement

April 15 - Thailand vs Ireland - LCCA (Day) and Scotland vs Bangladesh - Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 17 - Bangladesh vs West Indies - LCCA (Day) and Pakistan vs Thailand - Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 18 - Ireland vs Scotland - Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 19 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh - LCCA (Day) and West Indies vs Thailand - Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)