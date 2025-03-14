Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar played holi with former teammates Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu and Yusuf Pathan following their Indian Masters League (IML) semifinal victory. Yuvraj slammed a brilliant half-century to guide his side to a brilliant 94-run victory over Australia to enter the IML final. In a video going viral on social media, Sachin was seen playing holi with his teammates and he even splashed water at Yuvraj. Yuvraj was in his room when Sachin knocked and as soon as he came out, the legend splashed water at him. He also applied colours on Rayudu and Yusuf Pathan.

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan celebrating Holi. pic.twitter.com/PYEaMoNbHV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 14, 2025

Coming to the match, after being invited to bat, India Masters rode on skipper Sachin Tendulkar's 42-run knock before Yuvraj Singh's vintage hitting powered them to a daunting 220 for 7.

Unfazed by the early losses of Ambati Rayudu (5) and Pawan Negi (11), Tendulkar stood firm, rolling back the years with impeccable timing and elegance.

At the other end, Yuvraj made an emphatic start, launching a colossal six over midwicket to announce his arrival.

Ben Hilfenhaus struck, bringing Tendulkar's sublime 30-ball knock, laced with seven boundaries, to an abrupt halt.

But Yuvraj was at his vintage best, as he stepped on the accelerator, sending Bryce McGain into the stands thrice in one over to bring up a whirlwind 26-ball fifty. New The fireworks continued as Yusuf Pathan walked in and launched a towering six over long on, while Binny ensured the onslaught continued as India raced to 199 for 4 by the 18th over.

The India Masters duo's effort to go ballistic in the final two overs, however, did not bear fruit as Daniel Christian packed back both Binny and Yusuf in a span of four deliveries to apply the brakes.

In reply, Australia Masters' chase was derailed by three quick wickets inside the powerplay, with Vinay Kumar starting off proceedings by getting rid of the dangerous Shane Watson (5) cheaply before dismissing Shaun Marsh (21).

