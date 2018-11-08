Virat Kohli Wants India Bowlers To Pick 2019 World Cup Over IPL, Batsmen Can Play Both

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, the 12th edition of the quadrennial event is scheduled to be hosted by England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July 2019. Since the World Cup begins just 10 days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League's 12th installment, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has asked his main fast bowlers to skip the T20 tournament. According to a latest reports in the Indian Express , Kohli wants his pacers well-rested and fit for the cricketing extravaganza. In a meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA), Kohli suggested that key pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others in the fray for World Cup should be rested for IPL 12. The final decision has been taken on this request.

There has also been a suggestion from Team India that The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) should compensate the players who would miss the IPL.

Some have suggested that these pacers can either play the first or second half of the IPL so that they get enough rest.

The discussion over the pacers took place during a meeting convened by CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji to review India's poor showing in England and other away tours. It was attended by Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, coach Ravi Shastri and chairman of selectors M S K Prasad.

The unprecedented request could become a problem for franchises like Mumbai Indians. If Kohli's suggestion is accepted, MI might end up losing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

The CoA consulted IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin on whether such a decision could be taken and Amin advised that the franchises need to be informed about any such move well ahead or at least before the window for player transfers, which closes on November 15.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane did not make any request to rest the batsmen.

Kohli leads Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rohit leads Mumbai Indians while Rahane had to captain Rajasthan Royals last season after Steve Smith was banned after the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

Players from England and Australia will be playing only till April 30 this IPL as their boards will be calling them for World Cup preparatory camps.