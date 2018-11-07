 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Asks A Cricket Lover To "Leave India", Faces Backlash On Twitter
Read In

Updated: 07 November 2018 19:26 IST

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, Virat Kohli tells a fan to "leave India" for liking Australian and English batsmen

Virat Kohli Asks A Cricket Lover To "Leave India", Faces Backlash On Twitter
Virat Kohli birthday wishes stormed Twitter on November 5. © AFP

Team India captain Virat Kohli might be taking a break from cricket but continues to set social media on fire. After a deluge of Virat Kohli birthday wishes stormed Twitter on November 5, the Indian captain is now in the spotlight for slamming a cricket freak who expressed his views on Indian batting. In a message sent to Kohli, the fan said, "I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian." The fan obviously didn't quite have bright words to say about Kohli's batting either. He had also said, "Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting."

This seemingly didn't go down very well with Virat Kohli, who responded saying, "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me, but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

Watch the video here:

 Here's how Twitter reacted to this message to the fan from Virat Kohli:

In the recently concluded ODI series against the Windies, which India won 3-1, Kohli notched up three consecutive centuries in a bilateral series, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat. For now, Kohli has been rested for the ongoing India-West Indies T20I series, which India have already clinched 2-0.

Virat Kohli will resume national duty on November 21, when India's tour of Australia begins with a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a four-match Test series, where the Australians will be without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has currently been rested for the Windies T20I series.
  • Virat helped India win the ODI series 3-1 against the Windies.
  • The fan didn't have nice words to say about Kohli's batting.
Related Articles
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar's Records Against Australia
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay Hit The Gym After Rain Hits Opening Day Of Warm-Up Game
Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay Hit The Gym After Rain Hits Opening Day Of Warm-Up Game
Ishant Sharma Hails Captain Virat Kohli For Motivating Team India For Series Triumph
Ishant Sharma Hails Captain Virat Kohli For Motivating Team India For Series Triumph
Virat Kohli Keeps Pulling In Big Bucks In Spite Of Occasional
Virat Kohli Keeps Pulling In Big Bucks In Spite Of Occasional 'Verbal Slips'
Virat Kohli Will Lead From Front But Team Effort Will Ensure Test Series Win In Australia: Adam Gilchrist
Virat Kohli Will Lead From Front But Team Effort Will Ensure Test Series Win In Australia: Adam Gilchrist
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.