On Virat Kohli's Birthday, MS Dhoni Has A Special Request For Him

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a birthday video for India captain Virat Kohli who turned 30 on Monday. The video contains birthday messages and wishes from Team India players, head coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff. Former India captain MS Dhoni, who leads the wishes in the video, made a special request to Virat Kohli. "Hi Virat, wish you a very happy birthday. I know you are a big PUBG fan because I've just found this old picture of yours. So, why don't you come and especially teach Manish Pandey how to play a first-person shooting games," said Dhoni.

Dhoni showed a childhood picture of Kohli holding a toy gun.

#HappyBirthdayVirat



Wishes galore for the Indian captain from the team as he celebrates his 30th Birthday. Here's to many more match-winning moments and in the cabinet.



India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, urged Kohli to consume rice, flat bread (roti) and lots of sweets.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, urged Kohli to consume rice, flat bread (roti) and lots of sweets.

Kedar Jadhav added a bit of banter, saying "May you get younger and fitter with every passing day and handsome too."

Earlier, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote a warm message for the Indian captain on Twitter.

Earlier, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote a warm message for the Indian captain on Twitter.

The video ends with Shastri's wish for the 30-year-old right-handed batsman.

"On behalf of the entire support team, a very happy birthday. Happy 25th, that's what we believe you are. Have an absolute blast," said Shastri.

Kohli broke a plethora of records in the recently-concluded five-match ODI series against the Windies.

He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record by becoming the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar reached the landmark in 259 innings, while Kohli took just 205 innings.

He also became the first Indian to score three consecutive ODI hundreds.

Kohli, who has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against the Windies, will return to the squad for India's tour of Australia, starting November 21.