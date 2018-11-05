 
Sachin Tendulkar Has A Special Birthday Message For Virat Kohli

Updated: 05 November 2018 12:59 IST

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to write a warm message for Virat Kohli.

Sachin Tendulkar had a special birthday message for Virat Kohli on his 30th birthday. © Twitter

Wishes poured in for Virat Kohli as he celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday. Fans and cricketers alike took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes to the Indian cricket team captain. India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar too took to Twitter to write a warm message for the birthday boy. "Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday," tweeted Tendulkar with a photo of Kohli. The Indian captain, who recently became the first Indian to score three consecutive ODI hundreds, has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against the Windies.

Earlier in the day, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also uploaded photos on Twitter and wished husband on his 30th birthday.

Kohli, who is often compared to Tendulkar, has amassed 7,824 runs since January 2016, making him the highest run-scorer in the world. Tendulkar, on the other hand, had amassed 34,357 runs in his 24-year long career.

However, Tendulkar had said that he is not a fan of comparisons but thinks Kohli's achievements are fantastic. Moreover, Tendulkar, whose signature straight drives were a treat for the sore eyes, said that he is a big fan of Kohli's flawless cover drives.

"I've never liked comparisons but what he has been able to achieve is fantastic. I am fond of his cover drives. What I like the most is his balance and the full stride out. Each batsman is recognised with one shot and cover drives belong to Kohli," Tendulkar said.

Recently, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar's record by becoming the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar reached the landmark in 259 innings, while Kohli took just 205 innings.

India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
