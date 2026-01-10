Story ProgressBack to home
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE Score Updates, WPL 2026
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz face off in their Women's Premier League 2026 opener.
GG vs UPW Live Scorecard Cricket Updates, WPL 2026© WPL
Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: After a thrilling opening contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it is time for UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) to face off for their respective tournaments openers in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Saturday. UP Warriorz boast a fresh look, being captained by Meg Lanning and coached by Abhishek Nayar. Women's World Cup 2025 'Player of the Tournament' Deepti Sharma is also in their roster. On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants will be pinning their hopes on star names like Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Renuka Singh Thakur. (Live Scorecard)
Match 2, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 10, 2026
Strategic Time-out
UPW
GG
56/2 (6.0)
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 9.33
Batsman
Anushka Sharma
1 (3)
Ashleigh Gardner
1* (1)
Bowler
Shikha Pandey
23/1 (2)
Sophie Ecclestone
7/1 (1)
GG-W vs UPW-W Live, WPL 2026
1 run.
Both openers gone, who is next?
OUT! TAKEN! Shikha Pandey has the last laugh!
Devine will feel she has missed out here! A low full toss, dipping on middle, Devine makes room and pushes it to cover.
FOUR! Powered! No one is stopping that! A good length delivery, outside off. Devine throws her bat at it and hits it past cover for a boundary.
FOUR! 50 up in style for the Giants! Bangs it short and around off, Devine gets tall and pulls it over mid-wicket, in the vacant region for four.
Floats it fuller and around off, Anushka Sharma prods and drops it to point.
Tossed up on middle, Devine eases it to long on for a single.
FOUR! Carved away! Bit of width outside off and Devine is quick to play the cut shot, she pushes the weight back and hits it past point for a boundary.
Flatter delivery on middle, Anushka Sharma flicks it to square leg for a single. She is underway.
Anushka Sharma walks out to bat at number 3.
OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Right on the money! Sophie Ecclestone angles in a length ball, turning in just around off. Beth Mooney rocks back, clears her front leg to pull but gets cramped up for room and misses as it rolls onto the stumps. Ecclestone gets the big fish. Mooney goes for 13 (12).
An arm ball, length and on middle, Sophie Devine inside edges her push to square leg for a single.
We are in the 5th over, and Meg Lanning brings her fifth bowler as well. Sophie Ecclestone to roll her arms now.
Very full and floated on middle, drilled to long on for a single.
FOUR! Helped away! Not the best of starts by Deepti. Serves it very full and bowls it on leg, Sophie Devine sweeps it past backward square leg and it rolls to the fence.
SIX! Easy pickings! A full toss, angling on middle and leg. Sophie Devine whacks it across and over square leg for an easy six.
Flights it a bit, full and on middle, Devine steps forward and taps it back.
Slightly short, outside off, spinning away. Beth Mooney cuts it to point and it doesn't caryy to the fielder diving forward. A single.
Deepti Sharma pitches it up, outside off. Beth Mooney drives it to long off, wide of the fielder for a brace.