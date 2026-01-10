Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: After a thrilling opening contest between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it is time for UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) to face off for their respective tournaments openers in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 on Saturday. UP Warriorz boast a fresh look, being captained by Meg Lanning and coached by Abhishek Nayar. Women's World Cup 2025 'Player of the Tournament' Deepti Sharma is also in their roster. On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants will be pinning their hopes on star names like Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Renuka Singh Thakur. (Live Scorecard)