India's chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals took yet another hit as West Indies registered a mammoth 107-run victory over Zimbabwe in their Super 8 match in Mumbai on Monday. India were already on the backfoot following their loss against South Africa and West Indies' victory margin means that India will have to win their remaining matches by huge margins in order to keep their Net Run Rate (NRR) healthy. Batting first, Shimron Hetmyer slammed 85 off 34 deliveries while Rovman Powell scored a quickfire half-century to take West Indies to 254/6. In reply, Zimbabwe kept losing wickets at regular intervals and fell well short of the target with Gudakesh Motie taking 4 wickets.

India next play Zimbabwe in Chennai on Wednesday. The same day, in the other Super 8 fixture of Group 1, South Africa will face West Indies in Ahmedabad - India's semi-final fate will rely a lot on the result of this match. A South African win will make India's path easier.

Here's a look at the scenarios that can lead to India qualifying for the T20 World Cup semifinals -

Scenario 1 - India win both of their remaining matches

If India win both their remaining matches against West Indies and Zimbabwe, they will have 4 points from 3 matches. If South Africa go on to win all three of their Super 8 matches, it will mean that India will join them in the semifinals. However, if South Africa lose their game against West Indies, all three sides - South Africa, West Indies and India - will have 4 points and the semifinals will be decided by NRR. If South Africa lose both of their remaining matches, India and West Indies will qualify.

Scenario 2 - India win one out of their two remaining matches

India will have to win their game against West Indies to keep their semifinal hopes alive. If South Africa win both of their remaining matches and India beat West Indies but lose to Zimbabwe, three teams - India, Zimbabwe and West Indies - will have 2 points each and NRR will decide their fate. However, if South Africa lose both of their remaining games, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will not qualify.

Remaining T20 World Cup Super 8 Fixtures in Group 1

Feb 26: South Africa vs West Indies (Ahmedabad)

Feb 26: India vs Zimbabwe (Chennai)

Mar 1: South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Delhi)

Mar 1: India vs West Indies (Kolkata)