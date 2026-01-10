England's Test team is under intense scrutiny following a 4-1 Ashes humiliation at the hands of Australia. Things went from bad to worse as multiple reports emerged of England players potentially going on a drinking spree during their four-day break to the Noosa resort between the second and third Tests. However, amidst pressure on his aggressive brand of cricket, England head coach Brendon McCullum defended the England team's Noosa vacation, even stating that many of the players aren't regular drinkers.

"Half our guys don't have a drink, to be honest. They'll have a couple of beers every now and again. I think people do that in most walks of life," McCullum said, following England's defeat in the fifth Test.

Controversy erupted following the third Test when it emerged that certain England players may have spent up to six days drinking during the nine-day gap between the second and third Tests of the series.

A viral video of England opener Ben Duckett seemingly drunk and unable to find his way back home made matters worse, with managing director Rob Key stating that an investigation on the drinking reports would take place within the team.

England's only victory of the series coincidentally came in the fourth Test in Melbourne, in the immediate aftermath of the reported drinking scandal.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen called for changes in the national coaching setup and backed former head coach Andy Flower as a potential successor to Brendon McCullum.

The 41-year-old England star made a post on X to support his ex-coach. Pietersen said that his wild thought was bringing Flower back into the fold, adding that the Zimbabwe legend has evolved, understands the modern-day player, and gets Test cricket.

"This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest. Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he's changed and in line with the modern-day player? He gets Test cricket. I've been told by many players that he's changed his ways since our drama. He's winning leagues so really does get the modern-day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know! Thoughts?" said Pietersen on X.

McCullum's ECB contract runs until the end of the 2027 Ashes.