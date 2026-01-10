Following head coach Brendon McCullum's England losing the Ashes 4-1 against Australia, former Three Lions legend Kevin Pietersen suggested a coaching change in England's cricket team, urging to bring back Andy Flower. McCullum revitalised England's Test cricket after taking charge as head coach in 2022, ushering in an aggressive, fearless brand of play. However, after a below-par Ashes campaign from England, Australia wrapped up the series with a convincing 5-wicket win over England in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, securing a 4-1 series victory.

This dominant performance capped off a successful campaign for Australia, with standout players like Mitchell Starc and Travis Head leading the charge. Australia clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

In an X post, Pietersen wrote, "This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest. Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he's changed and in line with the modern-day player? He gets Test Cricket. I've been told by many players that he's changed his ways since our drama. He's winning leagues, so really does get the modern-day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know! Thoughts?"

Flower has earlier served as England's head coach. In 2007, Flower took charge as England's Assistant Coach. Two years later, he was appointed Head Coach of the England men's team. Within his first two years at the helm, Flower had won two Ashes campaigns in 2011 and 2013 as head coach.

He achieved unmatched consistency in 50-over cricket and delivered England their first global ICC trophy at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2010. He guided the team to the top of the Test rankings in 2011 after a 4-0 win over India. However, a crushing 5-0 defeat to Australia in the 2013-14 Ashes series forced him to step down from the role.

Flower also led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025, after 18 editions of the tournament.

