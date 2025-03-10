Team India defeated New Zealand in a closely-fought ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday to further heal the wounds it had sustained with the defeat in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. While the elusive 50-over World Cup title continues to be missing from Rohit's resume, he did become the second Indian captain to win more than one ICC title by clinching the coveted trophy in Dubai. As celebrations began after India's triumphant performance, Rohit also had a warm exchange with Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli.

Anushka walked up to Rohit and hugged the India captain, congratulating him for successfully leading the team to the title. Here's the video:

Anushka Sharma specially called Rohit Sharma and gave him a tight hug.



Earlier, Kohli and Anushka also had a brief celebratory moment on the stairs before the duo walked to the ground to join the celebrations for India's third Champions Trophy title.

Anushka has been a constant supporter of India during their campaign in the tournament. In the previous matches too, Kohli and Anushka shared flying kisses and hugs on multiple occasions.

It was India's fourth consecutive ICC final in less than two years as the Rohit Sharma-led side lifted their second consecutive ICC title following their triumph in last year's T20 World Cup in Barbados. It was Kohli's fourth ICC title, along with captain Rohit Sharma, making the duo the most successful Indian players after legendary skipper MS Dhoni in terms of winning ICC titles.

Rohit Sharma's 76-run knock set the tone for India's chase of 252, while Shreyas Iyer's 48 and K.L. Rahul's unbeaten 34 guided the side over the line with one over to spare. Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) also contributed with cameo knocks to take the side closer to victory in a pulsating encounter.

After the win, Kohli said that India have the squad that can take on the world for the next eight years.

