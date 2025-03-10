Rohit Sharma-led India achieved something on Sunday that has never been done in the history of cricket. The Indian cricket team became the first side to win the Champions Trophy 2025 thrice - 2002 (joint champions), 2013 and now the 2025 edition. Former Indian cricket team legend Sunil Gavaskar could not hide his joy after India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy and broke into a dance that is breaking the internet.

Sports presenter Mayanti Langer could not control her laughter as Sunil Gavaskar danced and cheered Team India after the win.

Sunil Gavaskar after India won champions trophy

I think now we can understand his harsh criticism of players pic.twitter.com/rWNsT8k47b — Chintan Patel (@Patel_Chintan_) March 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma, who is certainly in the twilight of his career in ODIs, became the second-most successful Indian captain by clinching his second ICC title as India won the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Under Rohit's captaincy, India lifted their second ICC silverware in less than nine months after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Bridgetown.

It was also India's fourth consecutive ICC final in less than two years - the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2023, the ODI World Cup in 2023, and the T20 World Cup in 2024 before playing their third successive Champions Trophy final in Dubai on March 9, 2025. Rohit became the first captain in international cricket to lead his team in the final of all four major ICC events.

The Rohit Sharma-led India won the 2024 T20 World Cup last year to end a more-than-decade-long ICC title drought stretching to the Champions Trophy win under MS Dhoni's leadership in 2013.

Dhoni continues to be the most successful Indian captain with three ICC titles to his name - the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Rohit has joined the list with two ICC titles in less than a year's gap to finish ahead of legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly (2002 Champions Trophy) and Kapil Dev (1983 ODI World Cup).

Rohit's 76-run knock set the tone for India's 252 chase, while Shreyas Iyer's 48 and K.L. Rahul's unbeaten 34 guided the side over the line with one over to spare. Axar Patel (29) and Hardik Pandya (18) also contributed with cameo knocks to take the side closer to victory in a pulsating encounter.

India also became the first country to win the Champions Trophy for a record third time in the eight-team tournament's history.

With IANS inputs