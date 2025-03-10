Rohit Sharma has put to rest all speculations about his future in the ODI format after India won the Champions Trophy 2025 defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final. There was huge buzz over Rohit Sharma's future in the ODIs leading up to the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Rohit Sharma will be 38 in two months time and with India's next major ODI tournament being the 2027 ODI World Cup, there were rumours that Rohit might hang up his boots. However, in the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma has clarified that he has not taken any decision on his future.

"I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure no rumours are spread moving forward. Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega (there is no future plan, whatever is going on will continue as it is)," Rohit Sharma said.

"There is a lot of hunger even in guys who have played lot of cricket and it rubs down on even the younger players. We have five to six players who are real stalwarts makes job easier for all of us."

Rohit Sharma registered his first-ever half-century in an ICC event final, playing a brilliant knock against New Zealand in the final of ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai.

During the final while chasing 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit went hard on bowlers right from ball one, scoring 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 91.56.

Now, across nine ICC events finals, Rohit has scored 322 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.20, with a half-century and best score of 76.

Now, Rohit has joined the company of Sourav Ganguly (117 against New Zealand in ICC Knockout 2000 final), Sanath Jayasuriya (74 against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2002 final) and South Africa's Hansie Cronje (61* against West Indies in ICC Knockout 1998 final) as only captains with 50-plus scores in ICC Champions Trophy final.

76 is Rohit Sharma's highest in any ODI final, bettering his 66 against Australia at the SCG during the Commonwealth Bank series final 2008.

