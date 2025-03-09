Congress leader Shama Mohamed congratulated the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, following its Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in Dubai on Sunday. This comes days after Shama body-shamed Rohit and criticised his leadership. She had faced a lot of backlash for her remarks on Rohit. India defeat New Zealand by four wickets in the final, chasing down a total of 251 with an over to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, Shama was quick to congratulate Rohit and his team on the historic triumph.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory!" Shama posted on X.

Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025!



Hats off to Captain @ImRo45 who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to... — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) March 9, 2025

Shama Mohamed's recent comment regarding Rohit Sharma's fitness during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final stage was widely criticised. Shama, in a post which has now been deleted by her, suggested that Rohit is "fat for a sportsperson". In a separate post on X, Shama had also called Rohit "the most unimpressive captain".

Rohit led from the front in the final, laying the foundation of India's chase with a quickfire 76. The Indian captain played down talks surrounding his fitness and retirement, taking on the Kiwis bowlers for fun in the first Powerplay.

The world number's one ODI team, India finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

"I appreciate everyone who came to support us. The crowd has been amazing. Not our home ground but they made it our home ground. Very satisfying win. Right form the beginning our spinners... there is too much expectation but they never disappointed. It helped them and we used that to our advantage. We were very consistent with our bowling. [KL] A very solid mind, never gets overawed with the pressure around him. He finished off the game for us. He picks the right shot to play in the pressure situation which allows the rest of the batters to play freely. For eg, Hardik. The overall batsmanship shown by all the batters was special. [On Chakravarthy] He has something different about him. When you are playing on such a pitch, you want to have something like him. He didn't start but played later and got wickets. Luckily for us, it came to use. Very grateful for the fans. We really appreciate their support. It may not be seen as useful but when they come out, it makes a difference," Rohit said after the match.

Star batsman Virat Kohli said: "It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction."

"When you leave, you want to leave in a better position. So many impactful knocks (Shubman) Gill, Shreyas (Iyer), Rahul have played. The team is in good hands," he added.