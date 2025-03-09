When the Champions Trophy 2025 started, the Indian cricket team was not in a good space. Losses against Sri Lanka (in ODI series), New Zealand (in a Test series at home) and Australia (in the Border Gavaskar Trophy) put doubts even in the minds of the staunchest India supporter about the future of the team. But Sunday saw India climb to the top yet again with a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The Champions Trophy 2025 saw a great buzz about the future of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in international cricket.

While there were no immediate retirement announcements, Kohli did mention that the team is in great hands after India's win over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour, and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing. So much talent in the dressing room, they're trying to take their game further and we're just happy to be of help (role of the seniors), sharing our experience and that's what makes this Indian team so strong," Virat Kohli said after the triumph.

"These are the things you want to play (for titles), playing under pressure and putting your hand up. The whole team, everyone has put their hands up sometimes or other (during the course of the tournament), everyone has put up impactful performances, we've been part of an amazing team, the amount of work we've done in the practice sessions, it feels great (to win)."

Kohli further said the team is ready to take on the world. "When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place, I feel we've a squad that's ready to take on the world for the next eight years. Shubman has been outstanding, Shreyas has played some top knocks, KL has finished games and Hardik has been superb with the bat," Kohli said.

"Amazing (on the New Zealand team), we've always been in awe with what they can do, the limited number of players in the talent pool, but they just execute plans so well, they keep playing the kind of cricket that keeps them very much in the game. They're always been attacking and supportive of the bowlers, Credit to them, easily the best fielding unit, sad to see a very good friend of mine to be on the losing side (on Kane Wiliamson), but they're always so good and they keep doing the basics well. That's what makes them such a competitive unit."