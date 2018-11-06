 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli, Becomes The Highest T20I Run Scorer For India

Updated: 06 November 2018 20:22 IST

Rohit Sharma reached the milestone in his 86th T20I match in Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run scorer in T20I for India. © AFP

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed Virat Kohli to become the highest run scorer for India in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Rohit Sharma achieved this feat when he reached the score of 11 against the Windies during the second T20I match of the ongoing three-match T20I series at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The top-order batsman overtook Virat Kohli while playing his 86th match in the shortest format of the game at an average slightly above 32.  Kohli, who has been rested in the ongoing T20I series, currently has 2,102 runs to his name, at an average of 48.88.

Suresh Raina (1,605), MS Dhoni (1,487) and Yuvraj (1,177) are the other batsmen in the list of highest runs scorers in the shortest format of the game for India.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (2,271) leads the tally with an average of 34.40. He is followed by Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who has 2,190 runs to his name.

Fellow Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, scored his 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game after Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. 

Hosts India currently lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.

Rohit had also became the second-highest run scorer in 2018 during the fifth and final One-day International (ODI) against the Windies at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

 

Topics : India Cricket Team Rohit Sharma India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
