 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies, Live Score 2nd T20I: India Eye Another Series Win vs Windies

Updated: 06 November 2018 18:00 IST

Live Score, India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: India now trail 3-5 against the Windies in T20I format from past nine encounters.

India vs West Indies, Live Score 2nd T20I: India Eye Another Series Win vs Windies
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live: The match will be played in Lucknow. © PTI

A buoyant Indian team would look to seal the three-match T20I series when they host the Windies for the 2nd match at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. India halted their four-match T20I losing streak against the Windies on Sunday as they registered a five-wicket victory against the tourists at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India now trail the Windies 3-5 in their T20I head-to-head record from nine encounters between 2011 and 2018. The hosts looked a bit laboured in their 110-run chase and would like to correct themselves in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma, who is leading the side in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, failed to score big in the opening match. (LIVE SCORECARD) (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

The Windies, on the other hand, would be desperate to notch up a win against the hosts. The return of big names such as Kieran Pollard and Darren Bravo failed to make any significant impact as they produced yet another a below-par batting effort. Carlos Braithwaite (2/11) was impressive with the ball but the captain also needs to inspire his team with some significant contributions with the bat. Young pacer Oshane Thomas (2/21), who made his debut in Kolkata, troubled the Indian openers with his pace upfront but he needs support from the likes of Keemo Paul and others.

Live Updates Between India vs West Indies 2nd T20I, straight from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2nd T20I match between India vs Windies from Lucknow.

In the first match, besides Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan (3), KL Rahul (16), Rishabh Pant (1), and Manish Pandey (19) could not perform with the bat. Like the Nidahas Trophy 2018 final, Dinesh Karthik played a calculated 34-ball 31 and strung together an unbeaten 27-run partnership with Krunal Pandya, helping India to have a winning start to the T20I series.On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav, adjudged man of the match, ended the match with figures of 3/13 from his four overs, while left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/16) and debutant Krunal Pandya (1/15) were economical.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Carlos Brathwaite Kieron Pollard India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs West Indies, Highlights 1st T20I: Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya Guide India To 5-Wicket Victory Against Windies
India vs West Indies, Highlights 1st T20I: Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya Guide India To 5-Wicket Victory Against Windies
India vs West Indies, Highlights 5th ODI: India Beat Windies By 9 Wickets, Win ODI Series 3-1
India vs West Indies, Highlights 5th ODI: India Beat Windies By 9 Wickets, Win ODI Series 3-1
India vs West Indies, Highlights 4th ODI: India Crush Windies By 224 Runs To Take 2-1 Series Lead
India vs West Indies, Highlights 4th ODI: India Crush Windies By 224 Runs To Take 2-1 Series Lead
India vs West Indies, Highlights 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Century In Vain As Windies Beat India By 43 Runs
India vs West Indies, Highlights 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Century In Vain As Windies Beat India By 43 Runs
India vs West Indies, Highlights 2nd ODI: With Century, Shai Hope Helps Windies Tie Second ODI
India vs West Indies, Highlights 2nd ODI: With Century, Shai Hope Helps Windies Tie Second ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.