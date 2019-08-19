 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ravi Shastri Backs Shreyas Iyer To Bat At Number 4

Updated: 19 August 2019 13:36 IST

Shreyas Iyer played solid knocks of 71 and 65 in the second and third ODIs against the West Indies, making his case stronger for the ODIs.

Ravi Shastri Backs Shreyas Iyer To Bat At Number 4
Shreyas Iyer was in sublime touch in the ODI series against the West Indies. © AFP

Ravi Shastri, who has been reappointed head coach of the Indian cricket team till 2021, wants Shreyas Iyer to bat at number 4 for India in One-day Internationals (ODIs). Skipper Virat Kohli however had backed young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to bat at the same slot. Kohli, during the toss for the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies, had admitted that they were backing Rishabh Pant to bat No. 4 while Shreyas Iyer will bat at five. He had also said that the batting order may change according to the situation.

Ravi Shastri, in an interview to The Times of India, said, "One of the areas we concentrated on over the last two years was to blood as many youngsters as possible. Shreyas Iyer, for instance, he is going to stay at No. 4."

Iyer, after the first match of the ODI series washed out, played solid knocks of 71 and 65 in the second and third matches, making his case stronger for a longer stint in the ODI side. He however batted at number 5 in the three-match series.

Pant, who was Virat Kohli's favourite number 4, failed badly. He scored 20 runs in the second ODI while departed for a golden duck in the final match.

Notably, India clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0 before emerging victorious in the ODI series 2-0 against the West Indies.

India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, beginning on August 22 in Antigua.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pant, who was Virat Kohli's favourite number 4, failed badly
  • India clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0
  • India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series
Related Articles
How Shreyas Iyer Took "Badla" For Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch
How Shreyas Iyer Took "Badla" For Yuzvendra Chahal. Watch
"Shreyas Iyer Took Pressure Off Me": Virat Kohli After India
"Shreyas Iyer Took Pressure Off Me": Virat Kohli After India's ODI Series Win Against West Indies
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get "Permanent Slot" In Indian Middle-Order
Sunil Gavaskar Backs Shreyas Iyer To Get "Permanent Slot" In Indian Middle-Order
Shreyas Iyer Hoping To Make "Best Use" Of Opportunities Coming His Way In West Indies
Shreyas Iyer Hoping To Make "Best Use" Of Opportunities Coming His Way In West Indies
West Indies vs India: Shreyas Iyer Says "Good Talent Needs A Certain Amount Of Chances" To Prove Their Worth
West Indies vs India: Shreyas Iyer Says "Good Talent Needs A Certain Amount Of Chances" To Prove Their Worth
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.