Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Maheesh Theekshana expressed his concerns amid flooding in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Michuang. Heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Michaung caused severe waterlogging in several areas across Chennai on Monday, December 4. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm, currently over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to head towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday noon. Reacting to a viral video of Chennai being waterlogged, Theekshana expressed solidarity with the people who have been affected by the flooding.

"Just watched some concerning footage from my second home, Chennai. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected. Stay strong, stay safe. We're in this together," Theekshana posted on X (Twitter).

Just watched some concerning footage from my second home , Chennai. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected. Stay strong, stay safe. We're in this together. #yellove #StaySafeChennai #CycloneMichaung https://t.co/niA7m1H4tI — Maheesh Theekshana (@maheesht61) December 4, 2023

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors and work from home, and avoid taking shelter under trees.

They have also been asked to stay indoors and gather critical supplies such as non-perishable food items, water, and necessary medications.

Meanwhile, Theekshana was retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 mini auction later this month.

Following the retentions, CSK will have a purse of INR 32.2 crore in the auction.

Advertisement

Complete Squad: MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Complete List of Released Players: Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)