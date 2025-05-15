Prithvi Shaw is eyeing a comeback to cricket, having last played a competitive match back in December last year during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. On Wednesday, Shaw took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption. The IPL was suspended last week amid cross-border tensions with Pakistan. However, the league will restart on Saturday, May 17 as India and Pakistan have agreed on a ceasefire. Shaw, who set his base price at Rs 75 lakh, went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Ahead of the restart of the league, Shaw shared a post on his Instagram story, saying that he needs a break.

Prithvi was once hailed as a major talent for Indian cricket but in recent times, lack of form and fitness issues has seriously dented his career.

He was dropped from the Mumbai side due to fitness concerns and his last appearance was in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 where he once again disappointed with the bat.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Shashank Singh, who played with Shaw for Mumbai, has elaborated on what might be going wrong for him.

Shashank name-dropped Prithvi Shaw while listing the players who he felt could go on to be great openers for India in the future. As a result, Shaw was named alongside the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Here is when Shashank was asked about Shaw's struggles.

"Prithvi Shaw is underrated. If he goes back to his basics, he can achieve anything. I know him since he was 13, since I've played club cricket with him in Bombay. If you ask me what's wrong with him, he has a different perspective on few things," Shashank said, speaking on the Shubhankar Mishra podcast.

"Maybe, he can change something about his work ethic, maybe sleep at 10 PM instead of 11 PM, maybe improve his diet," Shashank added.

"If he can accept and change some of these things, it would be the best thing for Indian cricket," Shashank said.