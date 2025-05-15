Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma returned to action for the first time since announcing his retirement from Test cricket. Ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption, MI players returned to the practice nets and Rohit was seen sweating it out alongside Karn Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar and Tilak Varma, among others. IPL 2025 was suspended for one week amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan. However, following the ceasefire, IPL governing council announced that the tournament will resume on May 17 with the final taking place on June 3. Mumbai Indians will play their next fixture on May 21 at Wankhede Stadium as they take on Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, Rohit decided to announce his retirement from the longest format of the sport just ahead of the England Test series. Some media reports claimed that there were questions over whether he will continue as India skipper but the star batter decided to bid farewell to his Test career.

Mumbai Indians' left-arm pacer Trent Boult is likely to rejoin the squad for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Boult has played a key role for the five-time champions this season. The New Zealand seamer is currently Mumbai Indians' top wicket-taker and is joint-fourth in the overall list, with 18 wickets from 12 matches. He has an average of 19.89 and an economy rate of 8.49. His best performance was against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he picked up 4 wickets for 26 runs and was named Player of the Match.

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, are placed fourth on the points table with 14 points after winning seven of their 12 matches.

Six cities--Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru--will host the remaining 13 league matches. However, the venues for the playoff games have not yet been finalised.

According to the new schedule, Qualifier 1 will be held on May 29, the Eliminator on May 30, and Qualifier 2 on June 1. The IPL 2025 final will take place on June 3.

(With ANI inputs)