India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Sanju Samson is at the centre of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trade window chatter, with the opener reportedly having informed his franchise that he wants to quit. Samson had a stop-start IPL 2025 season, riddled with injury, as RR went from finishing third in 2024 to a ninth-place finish in 2025. Meanwhile, Samson was asked by legendary former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin which one decision in his life he would like to change. Samson's stunning answer triggered laughter.

"Not retaining Ash bhai (Ashwin)," replied Samson, bursting into laughter, when asked about one decision he'd want to change from his life.

Samson seemingly referred to the IPL player retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Ashwin, who played for Rajasthan Royals between 2022 and 2024, was not retained by the franchise.

Samson, RR's captain, was among five players retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Ashwin then cheekily asked Samson whether he would like to change his answer, which the 30-year-old wicket-keeper batter denied.

RR's retentions stunned many, as the franchise let go of proven performers like Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashwin. Instead, RR shelled out Rs 18 crore each to retain Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rs 14 crore each to retain Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, Rs 11 crore for Shimron Hetmyer and Rs 4 crore for Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals would ultimately end up in a bidding war for Ashwin at the mega auction, but the off-spinner landed up at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a fee of Rs 9.75 crore.

RR crashed to a ninth-place finish in IPL 2025, which saw Riyan Parag captain the team on multiple occasions due to Samson's injury problems.

Now, reports have emerged stating that Samson is all set to leave the franchise, and has requested either a trade to another team or a release into the auction pool.

As per Cricbuzz, Samson has experienced significant disagreements with the Rajasthan Royals team management, leading to such a request being made.

Franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been linked to Samson in recent weeks.

On the other hand, Ashwin himself could be on the way out from CSK. Several reports and rumours have suggested in recent weeks that Ashwin has asked CSK to release him. Ashwin had a homecoming to forget at the age of 37, picking up only seven wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025, at an economy of over 9.