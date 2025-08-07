Is Sanju Samson on his way out from Rajasthan Royals? The RR captain did not play all the matches in the IPL 2025 after an injury. Even after he recovered, there were reports that he was not getting involved in the team meetings. After the IPL 2025 ended, were Rajasthan Royals missed out on a playoff spot, reports suggested that Samson was on his way out from the franchise with whom he has been associated since 2015. Now a report in Cricbuzz has claimed that the differences between the two parties is so severed that the cricketer's family is openly saying that Samson does not want to continue with RR.

"Serious differences have cropped up between Sanju Samson and the Royals management - so much so that the designated captain has formally requested to be traded or released into the auction," the report stated.

"Members of Samson's family openly say that he no longer wishes to continue with the Royals. Some current IPL and international players close to him also indicate that his relationship with the franchise has not exactly been the way it used to be."



The report went on to say that some franchises have shown interest in Samson but have not put an offer on the table that is acceptable to RR. Chennai Super Kings, whose name has been associated with Samson, is unwilling to release any player for a trade-off. On top of that, according to IPL rules, the decision to trade or release a player rests with the franchise. The player can't decide on his own to leave a team. Technically, contractually and legally, Samson is a RR player till 2027. "CSK officials say their only option may be to try their luck in the auction, if at all," the report further said.

Sanju Samson first came into limelight in the 2013 IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala was groomed by Rahul Dravid. Sanju scored 342 runs in IPL 2019 and then followed it up with 375 runs in the IPL 2020. He was name RR captain in 2021.