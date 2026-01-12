RCB vs UP Warriorz Live Score WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hope to continue their winning momentum as they take on UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash in Navi Mumbai. The Smriti Mandhana-led side edged out defending champions Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2026 opener, thanks to a stellar all-round performance from Nadine de Klerk. After taking 4/26 to help RCB restrict MI to 154/6, the South African all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls. This included a flurry of 20 runs off the final four deliveries-comprising two fours and two sixes-to steer RCB home on the very last ball. (Live Scorecard)