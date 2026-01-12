Story ProgressBack to home
RCB vs UP Warriorz Live Score WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hope to continue their winning momentum as they take on UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash in Navi Mumbai. The Smriti Mandhana-led side edged out defending champions Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2026 opener, thanks to a stellar all-round performance from Nadine de Klerk. After taking 4/26 to help RCB restrict MI to 154/6, the South African all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 63 off 44 balls. This included a flurry of 20 runs off the final four deliveries-comprising two fours and two sixes-to steer RCB home on the very last ball. (Live Scorecard)
The engine of the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League is already red-hot, with a few cracking contests setting the tone early. The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has long been a high-scoring venue, and this season it appears the curators have rolled out a proper road. The first Monday of the campaign brings the Royal Challengers Bengaluru face-to-face against the UP Warriorz. The head-to-head record is evenly poised, though 2025 still leaves a sore memory for RCB. They lost both meetings, including that unforgettable Super Over night, where Sophie Ecclestone alone stole the limelight. Bengaluru have long struggled to close tight games, and an opening win against the Mumbai Indians can do wonders for their belief. Needing 18 off the final over, Nadine De Klerk hammered 20 to drag them over the line, and the Mandhana-led unit would be gung-ho. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have depth, firepower and international experience in abundance this season. As always, success may depend on picking the right mix for the pitch at hand. Meanwhile, under the calm leadership of the ever-reliable Meg Lanning, UP Warriorz started the season with plenty of optimism. The opening match did not unfold as planned, but it was not short on encouragement. Sophie Ecclestone stood up impressively under pressure, while Phoebe Litchfield's clean hitting offered a glimpse of the firepower in this lineup. Even before the tournament began, it was clear that their pace resources looked thin, with limited support around Kranti Gaud and Shikha Pandey. Tara Norris pulling out after being selected has only added to that concern, leaving the Warriorz leaning heavily on their spin strength, led by Sophie, Deepti Sharma and Asha Sobhana. It is still early in the campaign, but finding the right balance quickly will be key if UP Warriorz are to produce consistent results. Over the last two seasons, RCB have started their campaigns with back-to-back wins, and they will be keen to make it three seasons in a row with early momentum on their side. On paper, they look the more settled side, with almost all bases covered, while UP Warriorz still have a few questions to answer, especially around their bowling arsenal. This contest should offer a glimpse into the future of both units and give us a fair idea of the challenges that lie ahead.