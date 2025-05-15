Australian cricket team fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to return to India to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as IPL 2025 resumes, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The report claimed that the fast bowler will soon travel to India but no confirmed date was mentioned. Hazlewood left India after IPL 2025 was suspended for a week amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan. However, following the ceasefire, BCCI announced that the tournament will resume on May 17 and the final will take place on June 3. Hazlewood missed RCB's last game due to a shoulder injury and with the WTC Final just round the corner, there were questions over his participation.

However, his return will be a huge boost to RCB as he has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches and has played a massive role in almost guaranteeing a playoffs spot for his team.

"Yes, Josh will travel to India. We are in discussion with the authorities about the exact date of his arrival," a source close to Hazlewood told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Australian duo of seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis are expected to join Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) set to be played on May 24 in Jaipur, said sources to IANS on Thursday.

IANS further understands that as of now, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mitchell Owen have confirmed to PBKS that they will play the remainder of IPL 2025, starting on May 17.

“Jansen, Bartlett, Omarzai and Owen are likely to join the PBKS camp in Jaipur by tomorrow. For Stoinis and Inglis, they will most probably join from the second game onwards, which is against DC. We are yet to know about the availability status of Aaron Hardie, though,” a source aware of the developments told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Both Inglis and Jansen have been named in Australia and South Africa squads, respectively, for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting at Lord's from June 11. It is yet to be known for how long the duo will be available for PBKS in IPL 2025, which now ends on June 3.

(With IANS inputs)