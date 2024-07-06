India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Streaming, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Telecast: India vs Pakistan transcends to another sphere of cricket, as India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, takes on Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2024. India Champions, boasting star names like Yuvraj, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and the Pathan brothers, have won both their opening games, and are on top of the WCL table. The likes of Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq headline the Pakistan team, who're also unbeaten so far. The legends tournament has caught a lot of fanfare so far.

When will the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match take place?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match will take place on Saturday, July 6.

Where will the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match be played?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match start?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

India Champions Squad: Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi