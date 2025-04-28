Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the IPL 2024 on Monday as the 14-year-old slammed fiery half-century off just 17 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday. It was an impressive display of shot-making as Suryavanshi slammed six sixes and three fours on way to slamming the fastest half-century of the IPL 2025 season. He was most brutal against Ishant Sharma, who was hit for three sixes and two fours in the fourth over.

With the half-century, Suryavanshi shattered three records - the 17-ball half-century is the fastest in IPL 2025, it's also the fastest vs GT and now, he is the youngest ever to score a half-century in IPL.

Earlier, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest ever player to compete in the IPL when he came on to bat for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on April 20. The left-handed batter even smashed a six off the first delivery that he faced from Shardul Thakur. He went on to hit a six and four off Avesh Khan in the second over as well. Suryavanshi, the youngest player to register, was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. RR were involved in a bidding war for the player with Delhi Capitals, who pulled out after the former bid Rs 1.10 crore for the teenager.

The 2011-born started to show his cricketing talent at the tender age of 4. Vaibhav's father Sanjeev noticed his passion and decided to build a small playing area for him in the backyard of the house.

At the age of 9, Vaibhav's father enrolled him in a cricket academy in the nearby town of Samastipur. It didn't take long for people around him to notice that Vaibhav was well ahead of his age in terms of cricketing talent.

"After practising for two-and-a-half years there, I gave Under-16 trials for the Vijay Merchant Trophy," Vaibhav said in a chat with the Times of India. "I was on standby due to my age. By God's grace, I started coaching under Manish Ojha sir, a former Ranji player. He has taught me a lot and whatever I am today, it is because of him."

Vaibhav was only 12 years old when he played in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar, scoring around 400 runs in just five matches. It didn't take him long to rise through the ranks in Bihar Cricket, making heads turn wherever he went.

With ANI inputs