Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma took a brilliant review during his batting against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Thursday. On the fifth ball of second over of MI's batting, left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's length delivery hit Rohit on the back foot. Umpire raised his finger over the appeal for an LBW but the MI batter decided to go upstairs. It was a brilliant call from Rohit as ball-tracking suggested that the ball was pitched down the leg side. Whle it was a superb review from Rohit, the timing of his DRS (Decision Review System) was questioned by many on social media. Those asking questions pointed out that the timer had run out by the time Rohit asked for a review.

Check out the reactions here -

Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma smashed brisk half-centuries to guide Mumbai Indians to a challenging 217 for two against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match in Jaipur.

Rickleton made 61 off 38 balls which was studded with seven fours and three hits over the fence while Rohit scored 53 off 36 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries.

The duo shared 116 runs in 11.5 overs to set the tone for MI after being sent into bat.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (48 off 23 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 23) gave the finishing touches to MI's innings with their whirlwind knocks.

(With PTI Inputs)