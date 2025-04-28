Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, shattered multiple long-standing Indian Premier League (IPL) records during his side's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday. Suryavanshi became the fastest Indian centurion in IPL history, reaching there in just 35 balls. He surpassed the previous record held by former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan (37 balls vs Mumbai Indians). Suryavanshi is also the youngest centurion in IPL history (14 years 32 days), surpassing Manish Pandey (19 years 253 days).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also broke a massive world record. He is now the youngest ever (14 years, 32 days) to score a ton in the T20 format. He broke the record of Maharashtra's Vijay Zol, who scored a ton at the age of 18 years 118 days against Mumbai in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy West Zone fixture in 2013.

Overall, this is the second-fastest ton in the IPL, falling just short of Chris Gayle's 30-ball knock for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013.

In the fourth over of RR's chase, the southpaw from Bihar took down India's 105 Tests veteran Ishant Sharma, clobbering him for 28 runs, including three 6s and two 4s. He also smashed debutant Karim Janat for 30 runs in the 10th over.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest batter to score a fifty in T20s. He broke the record of Hassan Eisakhil, son of former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi, who hit 50 at the age of 15 years and 360 days, playing for Boost Defenders in the Shpageeza League 2022 match against Kabul Eagles.

He was eventually dismissed on 101 (38) by Prasidh Krishna.

Earlier, Shubman Gill was epitome of class in his 50-ball-84 that took Gujarat Titans to a healthy 209 for 4.

The Gujarat Titans skipper scored his fourth half-century with help of five fours and four sixes, adding 93 for the opening stand with an in-form Sai Sudharsan (39 off 30 balls).

The Titans were ready to capitalise on a solid platform laid by the duo and Jos Buttler (50 not out off 26 balls) made a mincemeat of Royals' ordinary bowling attack from thereon, smashing four sixes apart from three boundaries.

Buttler executed reverse pulls and ramps at will while using the pace of deliveries to punish his former team Rajasthan Royals, which is one side that completely messed up their auctions with no match-winning bowler in its ranks.

Gill displayed the cricketing smarts by picking the shorter boundary in one of the leg-side and the RR bowlers were guilty of drifting towards his pads.

There were pick-up pulls -- one over square leg and one over wide of mid-on -- but the flicked maximum off Yudhvir Singh stood out.

There was also a perfect off-drive and his opening partner Sudharsan was more than happy to give his skipper bulk of the strike. Once Sudharsan was dismissed, the dangerous Buttler piled up further misery with a 24-run over off Wanindu Hasaranga, which included three sixes and a boundary.

