England vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Score Updates
ENG vs SA, 1st T20I Live Updates: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Bristol.
1st ODI Live: South Africa win toss, elect to field against England.© AFP
ENG vs SA, 1st T20I Live Updates: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Bristol. The Proteas make two changes as Kagiso Rabada and Rilee Rossouw return to the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson
1st T20I, South Africa in England, 3 T20I Series, 2022, Jul 27, 2022
Play In Progress
ENG
77/2 (9.0)
SA
County Ground, Bristol
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.56
% chance to win
ENG 59%
SA 41%
Batsman
Dawid Malan
25 (16)
Jonny Bairstow
21* (16)
Bowler
Keshav Maharaj
28/0 (3)
Tabraiz Shamsi
14/0 (1)
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, T Shamsi
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 1st T20I between England vs South Africa, straight from the County Ground in Bristol
ENG vs SA, 1st T20I Live Scorecard
No run.
1 run.
Six!
No run.
Serves this full outside off, Dawid Malan taps this towards cover and takes a quick single.
Good turn off the wicket. Bowls this short and pitching outside leg and gets the ball to turn to the off side. Dawid Malan fends this towards point.
SIX! Dawid Malan welcomes Tabraiz Shamsi to the crease with a maximum! Tabraiz Shamsi begins with a short delivery on middle and leg, David Willey rocks back in crease and pulls this over deep sqaure leg for a huge hit! Dawid Malan does not want to miss out here!
Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack now.
SIX! Jonny Bairstow ends the over with a bang! Keshav Maharaj goes slightly short outside off, Jonny Bairstow leans back and pulls this over the cow corner boundary for a biggie! Jonny Bairstow gets his first maximum!
Full this time and angling into the pads, Dawid Malan clips this wide of deep mid-wicket for a single.
Short once again and well outside off, Jonny Bairstow goes back in the crease and knocks the ball to long off for another single.
This is a fraction short and outside off, Dawid Malan thumps this down to long off for a single.
Goes 'round the wicket to the right-hander. Angles this into the stumps on a fuller length. Jonny Bairstow clips this to deep mid-wicket for another run.
Keshav Maharaj serves this full on middle and off, Dawid Malan works this to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Keshav Maharaj is back on. He went for 13 runs in his first over!
Andile Phehlukwayo goes full this time outside off. Jonny Bairstow hits it straight to mid off. Just 5 runs of the over. England are 48-2 after the Powerplay!
Good-length delivery once again and in line with the stumps. Dawid Malan flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Goes a fraction fuller outside off, Jonny Bairstow knocks this towards mid off and takes off for a quick run.
This one is on a good length as well and pitching on middle and leg. Dawid Malan works this off his legs towards backward square leg for a single.
Serves this on the good length outside off, Jonny Bairstow guides this past the point fielder for a single.