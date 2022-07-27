ENG vs SA, 1st T20I Live Updates: South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Bristol. The Proteas make two changes as Kagiso Rabada and Rilee Rossouw return to the playing XI. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, T Shamsi

Here are the LIVE Updates of the 1st T20I between England vs South Africa, straight from the County Ground in Bristol