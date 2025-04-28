Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. Opting to bowl first, RCB restricted DC at 162/8 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalping three wickets. Later, the visitors went across the line in just 18.3 overs after Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli scored 74* and 51 runs respectively. However, there was a moment in the match which could have altered the result of the game in favour of DC.

During the seventh over of RCB's run chase, Kohli played a shot on Vipraj Nigam's delivery, which went towards the mid-wicket. Kuldeep Yadav got the ball and threw it towards the striker's end after Kohli denied a single to Krunal.

Before the ball reached wicketkeeper KL Rahul, Kohli caught it mid-way and handed it over to Vipraj on the bowler's end. Then, Kuldeep jokingly appealed for obstruction in field and the game continued.

If DC would have raised this issue with the umpire, then Kohli might have been declared out. This could have been a big game changer for DC.

"It was a top win, especially looking at the surface. This wicket played very differently to the other games. Whenever there is a chase on I keep checking with the dugout if we are on course, what is my role etc. Krunal.. today was his day. We were waiting for him to come into the tournament with the bat. Who are the bowlers to target. I try and ensure I don't stop my singles and doubles and combine with the occasional boundary," said Kohli during the post-match presentation.

"This year you can't just come out and hit, you have to assess, understand the conditions and then plan accordingly. We have communicated beautifully as a team in the batting and that's the reason we have 7 wins out of 10. It's looking good for us. We have Romario (Shepherd) after Tim (David) as well for extra added power. That firepower at the back end definitely helps," he added.