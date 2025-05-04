Rajasthan Royals (RR) Captain Riyan Parag expressed his disappointment on his side's defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Parag said he felt sad about himself as he could have finished the match for his side. "I was just too sad about myself getting out. Probably a miscalculation from my side, I should have finished it. I think we could have found better options in the last six overs. I think they were 120 or 130, and our spinners did really well, and maybe we could have cut down their runs, but the game was in our hands," Riyan Parag said in the post-match presentation.

"We should have finished this. [On bowling Madhwal when Russell was early in his innings] I didn't want to bowl bowlers back-to-back, but now it feels like maybe we could have done something else. We've got to give [Russell] credit because he came in, took his time. The way he accelerated was amazing to watch. It's a ground where sixes are hit, so I knew I had my boundaries if I stayed. Wicket was gripping a little, and I had to pick my battles, but I felt I could have finished it. You've got to be clinical, you've got to be perfect, and we weren't, so the consequences are here," he added.

A magnificent fighting 95 from skipper Riyan Parag went in vain as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held their nerves to deny Rajasthan Royals (RR) a win, leaving them one run short at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Chasing 207 runs, RR was 71/5, but a 92-run stand between Parag and Shimron Hetmyer and fireworks from Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer almost took them home, until the pair failed to complete a double on the final ball to push the match into a Super Over.

KKR is at sixth spot with five wins and five losses, giving them 10 points and keeping their defence alive. RR is at eighth, with three wins and nine losses, giving them six points.