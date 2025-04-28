The 'Revenge Week' of IPL 2025 delivered a blockbuster Sunday for all the cricket fans as the teams perfectly lived up to the theme of the week. The day began with Mumbai Indians registering a big 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. It was MI's fifth win on trot which gave them 12 points after 10 matches. Later, Royal Challengers Bengaluru avenged their previous defeat against Delhi Capitals with a six-wicket victory at the Arun Jaitely stadium.

With these results, the race to the playoffs got more intense as it made the scenario tough for the teams in the bottom half of the table. Let's discuss the qualification scenarios of all the ten teams:

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

After the win over DC, RCB have climbed to the top of the points table with 14 points in 10 matches. In the remaining four matches, if they get two wins, they will be all but qualified for the playoffs. Three or four wins will also guarantee them a top two finish.

2. Gujarat Titans

With 12 points in 8 matches, GT need to win only three matches out of remaining, in order to earn a playoffs spot. If they win four games, they will definitely storm into the playoffs.

3. Mumbai Indians

The five-time champions won five games on the trot after miserable start to the season. After 10 games, they have secured 12 points and now need to three games out of four to guarantee a playoffs berth. Two wins can also certain their chances of qualification.

4. Delhi Capitals

DC emerged as one of the strongest sides in the ongoing edition. With 12 points after 9 games, the Axar Patel-led side need four wins out of 5 for a comfortable qualification. If they win three matches, then also their playoffs chances will be almost confirmed.

5. Punjab Kings

With five wins and one no-result game after nine matches, PBKS need to win four matches out of five to earn a playoffs berth. If they win three, then also they will have a strong chance of qualification.

6. Lucknow Super Giants

LSG are currently sitting at the sixth spot with 10 points after 10 matches. They need to win three matches out of four to remain alive in the race to playoffs.

7. Kolkata Knight Riders

The defending champions are having a tough time in the ongoing season with only three wins after nine matches. They need to win all their remaining five fixtures, in order to stay in contention for the playoffs berth.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Just like KKR, SRH are also having a forgettable outing with only three wins after nine matches. They need to win all their remaining five fixtures, in order to stay in contention for the playoffs berth.

9. Rajasthan Royals

After facing defeats in seven out of nine matches, RR are all but out of the race of playoffs. However, they still have a minor hope if they win all the remaining five matches with a huge margin and the other teams' results also go their way.

10. Chennai Super Kings

The five-time champions' condition is no better than RR with similar number of losses in nine matches. Just like RR, they also need to win their remaining games by a huge margin and then depend on the results of the other teams, in order to reach the playoffs.