The race for the IPL 2025 playoffs is heating up as this year's competition reach its business end. With the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals getting abandoned due to wet outfield, SRH became the third team after Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings to crash out of the race. However, seven other teams still have the chance to reach the Top 4 of the competition and although Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the clear favourites at the moment, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are engaged in a tough fight for the playoff spots.

A look at the IPL 2025 Playoffs scenarios for all 10 teams -

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - RCB are the favourites when it comes to securing their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. With 16 points from 11 matches, the Rajat Patidar-led side needs just one more way to potentially book their spot in the Top 4 with two wins more or less securing their spot in the Top 2.

Punjab Kings - The win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday hugely boosted PBKS' playoff chances and two wins in their next three matches will guarantee their spot. They can still qualify with just one win in their remaining matches but that will depend on Net Run Rate and other teams' results.

Mumbai Indians - With 6 victories on the trot, Mumbai Indians have been one of the best sides in the tournament recently. With 14 points from 11 matches, MI are placed brilliantly in the playoffs race and the Hardik Pandya-led side can book their spot in the Top 4 with 2 wins in the remaining 3 matches.

Gujarat Titans - GT have played just 10 matches and with 14 points, they need just 2 wins in their remaining 4 matches to book their spot in the Top 4 and take a big step towards their second IPL title.

Delhi Capitals - The washed-out game against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a blow to DC's playoff dreams but they can still qualify for the Top 4 with at least 2 wins in their remaining 3 matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders - The scenario is extremely straightforward for KKR. Win all three of their remaining matches and it will take them to 17 points from 14 points. That may also not be enough as in that case, their fortune will be dependent on NRR and results of the other sides in contention.

Lucknow Super Giants - LSG have the toughest road ahead as wins in their remaining 3 matches will take their points tally to 16. Their qualification will completely depend on the other results.